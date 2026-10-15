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Abhishek Rahule: Shaping the intelligent enterprise through innovation and leadership

The technology leader and author draws on the practical demands of enterprise integration to consider where intelligent automation can make a difference.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 05:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
Abhishek Rahule: Shaping the intelligent enterprise through innovation and leadership

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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