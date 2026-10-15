/Abhishek Rahule: Shaping the intelligent enterprise through innovation and leadership

It is possible for an incident alert to get to the correct engineer even if no one takes responsibility for the problem. Abhishek Rahule noticed this gap and created SVARA, the Smart Voice Alert Routing Agent, in order to deal with it. The service made it necessary to accept an incident as part of the response procedure, with escalation if appropriate. It gave a routine element of IT support a more definite result: someone had to take ownership.
Rahule has worked on enterprise integration, application development and intelligent automation for 14 years throughout the United States, Canada and India; his worked involved setting the technical direction and leading the teams responsible for putting it into action. The problems usually occur at the points where systems intersect, such as when a trading partner cannot be connected to, information arrives in an unexpected format or a handoff fails to make clear who is responsible.
Leading change in established systems
Rahule, a Software Engineering Manager and Global Application Development Lead for DXC Technology's engagement with Avanos Medical, is responsible for setting the technical strategy and ensuring delivery throughout the various interconnected business systems. The areas involved in his work include distribution transitions and partner connectivity as well as the automation of commercial and regulatory workflows.
A particular partner connectivity program demonstrates the kind of judgment needed. Since some of the older applications could not handle the authentication credentials required by the new integration platform, Rahule chose a compatible connection architecture so that those partners could take part in the transition.
Giving incident response a clear owner
Rahule was in charge of SVARA from the very beginning of the concept. He established its architecture and method of operation and oversaw the work in the areas of application engineering, service management, voice technology and infrastructure.
Making AI useful in daily operations
Rahule's interest in AI and the possibility of software playing a more active role in business operations is based on these experiences. According to him, there is potential for AI agents to coordinate tasks across different applications and for multimodal models to interpret material such as text and images simultaneously. Moreover, business knowledge graphs could be used to link the information with the relationships.
If a customer enquires if their order can be delivered more quickly, a helpful reply would have to take into account the current stock position and the delivery promises that have already been made. An application that combined those details would provide the team with a firmer basis for responding.
Rahule sees these possibilities as a guide to how enterprise applications can develop; they also show that expertise in integration will remain relevant as AI becomes more capable.
His method begins by selecting a business problem that is worth solving, then determining how information and responsibility should pass through the process.
Sharing the thinking behind the systems
Rahule also deals with these questions in his writings. He has written a book called The Architecture of Intelligent Integration: How AI and Automation Are Redesigning Enterprise Systems. Among his other works is a white paper concerning the integration of AI with IT process management and articles on enterprise technology and intelligent automation.
Rahule was awarded the Best AI-Driven Transformation in Enterprise Systems prize at the 2025 Asia Leadership Awards.
"It is important that people should be able to rely on the systems that we create. My duty is to make the tough design decisions and ensuring that the team understands the reasons for adopting that particular approach. Although AI provides us with more options, we still need to understand the work ourselves and whatever we develop must be useful to the people who use it on a daily basis," said Rahule.
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