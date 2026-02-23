Acclaimed authors and their trending books shaping a new era of ideas and expression

A literary renaissance is a strong wave going through India, and the renaissance writers include the power of words that are not limited by genres and territories. The world entrepreneurial narratives of Roshan Bhondekar, the thought-provoking and exciting speculative vision of Tanmay Dubey, the leadership wisdom of John Robert, and the transformative mindset philosophy of Sharani Ponguru each articulate a different aspect of contemporary thought. Emotional depth, mysticism, and human strength are discussed by such writers as Snehal R. Singh, Sailee Tiwari, and Shubira Prasad, and the philosophy is involved in the poetry by Dr. Piyali Mitra. The marginalized voices are still being heard through critical literature brought out by scholars and changemakers like Dr. Dipak Giri.

This is a literary peculiarity that Grisu Media Arts, Mumbai, and YOUx Talks e-magazine, where a serious voice forms the society and culture, have carefully edited. Sunil Sihaag, filmmaker and the founder of Grisu Media Arts tells, "Civilizations are built through stories. These are not just books that are being written, but their writers are defining the thinking, awakening the spirit, and changing how India believes, feels , and transforms in a fast-paced world.

These two writers are part of a generation that writes with a purpose; they combine tradition and innovation, emotion and intelligence, and personal experiences with the transformation of the whole.

Karan Puri is a successful best-selling Indian writer and columnist. He was a graduate of the so-called prestigious Modern School (Barakhamba Road) and graduated in Economics at the University of Rochester, New York, USA, with a citation from the top-ranking Simon Business School. The first fiction novel by Karan, Shit Happens- Desi Boy in America, has been a bestseller. Karan is a freelance journalist with Lifestyle in several publications, a consultant with a handful of start-ups, and a consultancy of his own, doing digital marketing.

Karan Puri said, "Food to me has never been merely a source of food, it is memory, emotion, and culture all in a single bite. Writing Tales Between Tastes, I came to the idea that any kind of dish and any kind of taste that we experience has its story inside. A mango is not merely a fruit, but a summer afternoon, or a garden competition, or even the morality of childhood friendships. A chapati is not only a bread, but a kind of strength, tradition, and mysterious paths of messages concealed in kitchens in villages."

Indian-Spanish, even Madrid-based, entrepreneur Roshan Bhondekar is still growing his diverse career in narrating, writing, and venture-making. Bhondekar is an award-winning director whose short movies and films, such as The Shoes (2019) and Hausla Aur Raste (2018) were recognized globally as telling the story of a global-oriented perspective on the world with a strong message. He has also written four non-fiction books as an author, including The Frame: An Art of Optimism (2019) and Love: The Key to Optimism (2015). He was recognized in his works in No Limits, a 2017 book by New York Times best-selling author John C. Maxwell. More recently, in The Fire Of Sindoor: India Strikes against Terror (2025) written with engineering professor Niloy Chattaraj, Bhondekar discusses strategic ways of responding to security threats. In early 2026, he collaborated with technology leader Vaibhav Deshpande on Breaking Politics, Empowering Experts, a timely study of workplace relationships, hierarchy of authority, and advancement of professional expertise. In addition to authoring and movie production, Bhondekar also co-founded a number of startups, such as Transcontinental Times, GlobalSphere, Sharqi Academy, and Barve Bhondekar Tours and Travels, which similarly demonstrate his interest in cross-border innovation in the media, education, and travel sectors.

Tanmay Dubey is quickly becoming one of the most discussed modern thriller writers in India, who has brought together geopolitics, science, and spirituality in riveting storylines. A bestselling author of The Red Line series, he writes about consciousness, artificial intelligence, hidden systems of power, and the ethical challenges of the fast-evolving world. His recent work, The Red Line 2: Quantum of Death, has created discussions in both literary and digital spheres due to its radical conceptualization and its use of movie storytelling, and the series itself is receiving considerable attention with regard to screen adaptation.

In addition to being a writer, Tanmay is a mentor to would-be writers and a technology guru. His story is indicative of a new breed of Indian writers who are global in their minds, fearless in their writing, and challenge those who work in the corporate world to dream and fulfill their creative side.

John Robert is a writer, leadership consultant, and an army veteran with 25 years of experience in the corporate world. His book Going Beyond Boundaries is a book released in 11 languages, and just won the Sueños Fiction Book of the Year Award at the International Literary Carnival a book event that took place on February 15 at Satyajit Ray Auditorium in Kolkata. This was given a prize by the Federation of Indian Publishers, Mr Pranav Gupta, the Vice President.

The foreword was written by Shiv Shivakumar, who is a bestselling author and management thinker. The book is based on the experience of John as a leader and personal change agent and appeals to the reader who desires a sense of clarity, purpose, and the daring to step out of his/her comfort zone.

Sharani Ponguru, the author of Mindset Shift: Small Changes, Big Impact, is of the opinion that the first step towards achieving a change is a simple yet truthful fact that a small change, when practiced over time, will have a tremendous impact. It is not a one-day mindset transformation that will make them change, but a conscious alignment of their decisions in their daily lives. Once we change our thinking, feeling, and reacting, we gain a new set of clarity, confidence, and inner strength.

This is a guide to a purposeful living workbook. It promotes consciousness, routine, and deliberate action, allowing one to realize his or her potential by engaging in repetitive, low-effort exercises. Every single step counts, empowers self-confidence, and brings long-term outcomes. The deliberate transformations over a period of time influence habits, improve performance, and broaden possibilities.

Mindset Shift: Small Changes, Big Impact is a call to be able to grow consistently, with strength, and in an authentic way. Once the mindset changes, so will the actions, and life starts to show the greatness of the inner being.

Snehal R Singh’s book, Recipe of Love: Where Wisdom Becomes Practical – A Love Witch’s Guide to Magic, Healing & Abundance, transforms abstract ideas about love into something tangible, structured, and actionable. We often hear phrases like “be love,” “act from love,” or “choose love,” yet rarely are we shown how to practice them in daily life. This book bridges that gap by presenting each emotional principle as a “recipe.”

Every chapter explores essential aspects such as forgiveness, boundaries, self-respect, communication, and faith, breaking them down into clear ingredients, preparation steps, reflections, and mindful practices. This unique format makes deep inner work accessible, practical, and easy to implement.

Rather than offering inspiration alone, the book focuses on application. It guides readers step by step, demonstrating how small, conscious shifts in thoughts, actions, and responses can transform relationships and personal growth. Recipe of Love is not just about understanding love, it is a guide to living it intentionally, consistently, and meaningfully every day.

The Guarded Flame of Petals is a breathtaking odyssey of the soul, an exquisite symphony of poetry where longing, remembrance, and spiritual awakening entwine like celestial vines. Sailee Tiwari writes not merely in verses but in incantations, crafting a world where emotions shimmer like moonlit tides and every line feels touched by the quiet hand of destiny.

Divided into two radiant realms, Petals and Ashes and Fires I Guard, the collection unfolds like a blooming cosmos. Each poem is a lantern guiding the reader through tender ache, sacred transformation, and the eternal pull between kindred flames. Tiwari’s imagery is lush and haunting, her language alive with the warmth of embers and the hush of ancient winds. What makes this book luminous is the way it marries vulnerability with mysticism. Love becomes memory, memory becomes myth, and the self becomes a sacred landscape to wander and rediscover. Her verses pulse with intuitive wisdom, offering not just poetry but pilgrimage. A divine, immersive masterpiece, The Guarded Flame of Petals is a book to be felt as much as read; a soft fire that lingers long after the last page, whispering its light into the reader’s soul.

Shubira Prasad is an educationist, an astrologer, and a writer. She has done her graduation in Psychology Honors and post-graduation in English literature. She has been in education for more than twenty-one years. She has been the principal of two schools. She has been practicing astrology for more than two decades. Shubira has been writing for a long time. She has written a trilogy of the war between human beings and demons who survived in the great war of Ramayana. This trilogy is based on the present century. She has also written a romance, two children’s books , and two books on contemporary literature.

Her Instagram handle is shubiraaprasad. She is on Facebook under her name, Shubira Prasad. Shubira sometimes writes on astrology on Facebook as Shubiraastro.

Songs from the Land of Dreams: Love, Happiness and Pain, authored by Dr. Piyali Mitra and published by Ink And Ideas Publication House along with Koala Kraft, is a lyrical journey through emotional, philosophical, and spiritual landscapes. Framed by the Upanishadic invocation, “From the unreal lead me to the real; from darkness lead me to light; from death lead me to immortality,” the collection meditates on love, joy, and suffering.

The poems move between intimate reflections on motherhood and loss, and evocative portrayals of nature, memory, and renewal. Pieces like The Second Chance in Our Broken Stairway explore resilience, while others respond to pandemic grief and social unrest. Mythic figures; Draupadi, Sita, Durga, and Chitrangada, are reimagined as living symbols of strength and awakening. Blending emotional depth with philosophical reflection, the book becomes a pilgrimage through identity and consciousness. It invites readers to rediscover meaning, healing, and transformation through poetry’s quiet, enduring power.

Dr Dipak Giri (born 7 March, 1984) is an awarded author and editor from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, India. Till date he has twenty five books to his credit in collaboration with writers, scholars and academics. His books surface the hardships of Indian marginalized people. Last year he brought out books on Indian Dalit, tribal and LGBTQ people. This year his two new books Indian Minorities: A Critical Study and Disability Studies: An Indian Perspective are coming up soon. These two books will give space to minorities and disabled persons. Currently he holds the chief editorial position of an internationally acclaimed journal Creative Flight which offers platform to writers across the globe to contribute their best possible literary outputs throughout the year.

Together, Karan Puri, Roshan Bhondekar, Tanmay Dubey, John Robert, Sharani Ponguru, Snehal R. Singh, Sailee Tiwari, Shubira Prasad, Dr. Piyali Mitra, and Dr. Dipak Giri represent a dynamic and influential force in contemporary Indian literature. Through diverse genres- fiction, poetry, leadership, spirituality, social commentary, and personal transformation, they are shaping conversations that extend far beyond the written page. Their work reflects courage, introspection, cultural depth, and intellectual clarity, inspiring readers across generations and geographies. As these voices continue to grow in impact and reach, they reaffirm a powerful truth: literature is not merely a reflection of society; it is a catalyst that shapes identity, challenges perspectives, and lights the path toward a more conscious, thoughtful, and inspired world. https://grisumedia.com , https://youxtalks.com

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)