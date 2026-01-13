Acharya Manish Ji, the founder of the Jeena Sikho movement and one of the most influential personalities towards the rediscovery of Ayurveda and natural healing in India, has remained disruptive in his path of healthcare redefinition with his 72-Hour Disease Reversal Camp that takes place each month in Meerut. The camp has become an epitome of hope to hundreds of patients with chronic and lifestyle related diseases.

The patients all over the country are admitted to this intensive 72 hour residential healing program on a monthly basis and in this program, the concern is to reverse the diseases rather than to manage the symptoms. The camp is holistic and drug free and is based on Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga, pranayama, detox therapies and disciplined lifestyle correction.

The Disease Reversal Camp works on the broad spectrum of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid, obesity, asthma, arthritis, skin diseases, digestive, allergies, and other related ailments of lifestyle. When health parameters like blood sugar, blood pressure, weight, digestion, energy levels, and overall well-being are considered, patients typically show observable improvements under the guidance of experts in imminent time, usually in 72 hours.

Talking about the philosophy behind the camp, Acharya Manish Ji highlights that the majority of the diseases are not permanent, they are the results of the wrong lifestyle choice. The body is naturally capable of healing itself when it is corrected of its lifestyle. The belief is the basis of Jeena Sikho approach that informs patients about sustainable living instead of temporary treatment.

Many subjects have cited a great decrease in drug addiction, enhanced metabolic condition, and a revitalized physiological and psychological power- under competent medical advice. To most of them, the camp has heralded the onset of a transformation process that is long term and not a quick fix.

The 72-Hour Disease Reversal Camp per month in Meerut is not only a treatment program, but also a health movement on a national level, where people learn to take back their health by using natural, ancient Indian methods of medicine. Jeena Sikho under the leadership of Acharya Manish Ji is leading a new wave of trust, awareness and results-based Ayurveda in India.

