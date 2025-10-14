Addressing Hair Fall Early: What Clinical Trials Reveal About Root-Cause Therapies

Losing hair at an early age has become a concerning phenomenon in India in the last few years. Today, we see people as young as their mid-20s with receding hairlines and thinning hair. Unfortunately, they ignore it in the beginning and refuse to go for treatment. However, that is one of the biggest mistakes people can make, according to the top Dermatologists. Waiting for too long might diminish your chances of healthy hair growth at a later stage. Needless to mention, it becomes imperative to address this issue as soon as possible.

Reasons For Hairfall

In general, hairfall is not a new occurrence. Still, its presence among the younger population is a cause for serious concern. Here, age doesn’t play a huge role. Instead, there are some other key factors, which can potentially lead to loss of hair. Among these, the main reasons are:

Genetics continues to be one of the biggest reasons for people to experience hairfall early on in their lives

Dandruff and Pollution exacerbate the situation further, particularly for those living in metro cities.

Nutrient deficiency results in the lack of nourishment for the body, which could result in hairfall.

Scalp inflammation is also a root cause leading to the loss of hair.

Imbalance in the hormones can contribute to this problem quite considerably

People often underestimate the need for appropriate quality sleep in such matters.

Existing Solutions

At present, the use of minoxidil in hairfall treatment cases continues to be the go-to solution. It increases blood circulation in the scalp and provides hair follicles with more oxygen and nutrients. As a result, one experiences tangible growth of the hair. Nevertheless, the issue with this practice is that there is a plateau after a few months, beyond which the growth either slows down significantly or halts altogether. The reason is simple - Minoxidil works only externally, i.e., on the scalp. But we have seen from the previous section that there are many other parameters for hairfall.

Need For Root-Cause Therapies

This is where the concept of root-cause therapies comes into existence. Essentially, it refers to a comprehensive approach to the problem of hairfall. It takes into consideration almost every conceivable reason and tackles them convincingly. Backed by scientific studies, catering to all of the aforementioned problems leading to hairfall can ensure sustained and effective results. Therefore, a solution need to have a complete body approach. This includes:

Established Treatment - The use of minoxidil to enhance blood circulation in the scalp for hair growth.

- The use of minoxidil to enhance blood circulation in the scalp for hair growth. Herbal and Ayurvedic Support - In addition to the standard medical procedures, the use of Ayurvedic and Herbal products can also lead to a reduction of hairfall.

- In addition to the standard medical procedures, the use of Ayurvedic and Herbal products can also lead to a reduction of hairfall. Lifestyle Changes - Maintaining a consistent and healthy sleep cycle bears innumerable health benefits, including reduced hairfall and stress.

- Maintaining a consistent and healthy sleep cycle bears innumerable health benefits, including reduced hairfall and stress. Vital Nutrients and Vitamins - Oftentimes, people face deficiencies in critical nutrients and vitamins like D, Zinc, Iron, etc. Taking care of this aspect ensures a sound body and a strong system.

Results Of Clinical Trials

Recently, a study was conducted by the International Journal of Research in Dermatology. There were 135 participants in this study between the ages of 18 and 45. They were divided into three groups with the aim of assessing the results based on the treatments they receive. These groups are:

Group A - Minoxidil + Ayurvedic Therapy (Combination Therapy)

Group B - Minoxidil only

Group C - Placebo

These experiments were performed for 6 months, which is a standard timeframe to analyse the results of the treatments. Interestingly, the group using the Combination Treatment ended up getting 3 times more hair growth than the one using minoxidil alone. Furthermore, the growth was an even more astonishing 6 times higher when compared with Group C. There is evident proof that the root-cause therapies (also known as combined treatment) are a robust approach to tackle the issue of hair loss in its entirety.

Going Forward

The industry has witnessed a rise of eminent players like Traya, who deal with this root-cause therapy strategy. This brand offers personalized hair growth plans by combining the process of medical science and traditional Indian science. They also conducted an independent study and the results echoed the ones from the aforementioned study. Hence, it is clear that the need to start working on hair loss as soon as possible is of utmost importance. The earlier one starts, the better the chances of prominent growth.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)