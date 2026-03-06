Advanced LASIK at Arohi Eye Hospital is changing how India sees

Glasses and contact lenses have long been the recommended solution to the vision defects that arise with farsightedness, nearsightedness and astigmatism. Although efficient, they are usually accompanied with inconveniences that include fogged lenses and dry eyes, as well as the repeated expense of substitutions. Today laser vision correction technology is changing the way individuals view the world. LASIK surgery has proven to be an accurate, safe, and life changing procedure that brings long term freedom in sight.

At Arohi Eye Hospital, considered as one of the best eye hospitals in Mumbai this change is being fostered through the advanced Femto LASIK technology. As an Alcon Certified Global Partner of LASIK, the hospital follows international standards of technology, training, and surgical practices. Using the advanced Alcon WaveLight® FS200 Femtosecond Laser, Arohi Eye Hospital delivers customised, blade-free vision correction designed for exceptional precision, safety, and faster recovery. Furthermore patients benefit from the expertise of one of the most reputed eye specialists in Mumbai; Dr. Shradha Goel, Chief Cataract and LASIK Surgeon at Arohi Eye Hospital.

Reconsidering the eligibility of LASIK.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dr. Shradha Goel states that age alone does not determine the eligibility for a LASIK surgery in patients. The corneal stability, tear film quality, and overall ocular health are in fact key factors for consideration. A thorough screening at Arohi Eye Hospital helps determine what will work best for each patient. Dr. Goel and her team of experts focus on thorough assessment, tailor-made recommendations and setting realistic expectations with patients.

What is the reason why patients are favoring Femto LASIK?

Femto LASIK is a safer, more precise, customized and comfortable alternative to the conventional standard LASIK. The bladeless femtosecond laser technology is used to create the corneal flap. An excimer laser is then used to reshape the cornea. Not only is the procedure quick and painless, the recovery too is fast, with minimal downtime. Patients can return to their normal routine within a day or two.

Experience That Builds Trust.

Arohi Eye Hospital brings over 15 years of clinical excellence, with a team of doctors who come with more than two decades of experience. Over the years the hospital has treated over one lakh patients and conducted over 30,000 surgeries. The hospital’s commitment to a patient-first approach is reflected in the 1,000+ Google reviews, where patients often highlight both the medical expertise and the comfort of their experience. In its endeavour to make international standard eye care accessible to all, Arohi Eye Hospital offers no-cost EMI, and works with cashless insurance companies and TPA networks in the country.

Arohi Eye Hospital also provides Medical Visa assistance to its international patients to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free experience. The hospital has treated patients not just from across India, but from several other countries, including UAE, Kenya, Australia, New Zealand, USA, and UK.

Redefining What’s Possible

Empathy, ethical practice, and a commitment to long-term visual well-being continues to guide the vision of Arohi Eye Hospital. Dr. Shradha Goel believes that for those patients considering LASIK, the journey must be defined by informed choices, clinical excellence and expert care; and Arohi Eye Hospital is proud to lead this transformation.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)