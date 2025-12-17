Advocate Anik M Iktear Uddin On Latest Supreme Court Judgement On Cheque Bounce Case

Backlog in the courts across India has always been a thorn in the flesh due to cheque bounces cases. As with lakhs of cases pending under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Supreme Court has now intervened with a set guideline to make sure that cases are disposed faster and to promote early settlements.

Advocate Anik M. Iktear Uddin, a Bengaluru based lawyer and Special Public Prosecutor, describes in the following the practice of these new guidelines. Having an experience of more than 17 years in the area of cheques bounce and NI act, Advocate Anik has worked on a variety of cases in the area of banking disputes, financial fraud and commercial recovery.

What is actually a cheque and why is it still important?

Advocate Anik mentions that cheque is one of the most used payment instruments when it comes to making a business transaction. A cheque is a written order provided to a bank to deposit a given amount of money to the account of the drawer. He says it is still preferable since it leaves a paper trail, and has legal support under the NI Act.

In what situation will a cheque bounce case arise?

Cheque bounce is the inability by a bank to honour a cheque. According to advocate Anik, this may occur due to a number of reasons including lack of sufficient finances, signature mismatch, a closed account, and even technical failures. In case a cheque is disowned and the payment is not delivered against the notice, the law can be taken against the payee and the criminal prosecution can be done according to the Section 138, he gives it an explanation.

How does one go through the court after a cheque bounces?

A definite timeline is laid down by the law. The payee should issue a legal notice within 30 days following the receipt of the returned cheque which returned without payment and the drawer has 15 days to pay the payee. In such cases, Advocate Anik says that the complainant may go to the jurisdictional court within the stipulated time, in case the amount remains unpaid.

What now has changed the Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court, in its recent ruling in Sanjabij Tari vs Kishore S. Borcar (2025) has given a specific set of guidelines to overcome the problem of delays in cheque bouncing cases. Among others, one of the changes is that each complaint now has to include a brief one-page summary of the complaint. This summary should explicitly state the parties, cheque information, dates of dishonour, details of the notice and any litigation.

This saves the magistrates on having to get to know the case by a single look and prevents avoidable adjournments occasioned by uncomplete pleadings, says Advocate Anik.

The other important move is the increase in the modes of serving summons. The courts could now permit a service using speed post, hand delivery, email, or even WhatsApp so long as an honest affidavit of service is submitted.

Does it now make a provision of faster payment and settlement?

Yes. According to the advocate Anik, the courts are requested to implement safe online payments, like UPI and QR. The accused will be able to pay it as soon as summons is received. He says that in case the complainant agrees to the sum of money, the case can be closed by the court at once. This action will improve by far the litigation that takes a long time.

In what ways will trials be carried out in the future?

Section 138 cases have become more the rule than the exception that is now subject to summary trials. They are quicker processes that have fewer formalities. Brief preliminary questions of the cheque, signature and liability may be asked by the court prior to the proceeding. Anik, the Advocate, will now insist on reasons being recorded in a regular trial.

So what of the interim compensation?

Section 143A has encouraged trial courts to award interim compensation at the first earliest opportunity whenever deemed appropriate. This guarantees the complainants against waiting many years without getting any relief and also motivates the parties into early settlement.

Do they have any penalties on tardy settlements?

The Supreme Court has proposed a cost rubric to deter the dragging of cases by the parties. There will be no fee when the case is settled at an initial stage but the percentage will be higher when the case is taken to the extra judicial level. The concept is quite straightforward, pay on the spot and spare the extra expenses, Advocate Anik explains.

How will the implementation be monitored by the courts?

The high-pendency districts must keep dashboards on pending cases, disposal rates, adjournments, and settlements. The District Judges should also examine progress and present reports to the High Courts. Increased application of mediation, Lok Adalats and special magistrates has also been suggested.

So what are these guidelines important?

According to Advocate Anik, these guidelines deal with the actual causes of delays, which include slow service of summons, absence of early payment mechanisms, and inadequate monitoring. The changes are speedier in the case of businesses and creditors. In the case of accused individuals, they provide an excellent chance to resolve things in a short period. To the courts, they introduce order, accountability, and improved utilization of the judicial time.

Simply, the guidelines of the Supreme Court are to recover the initial meaning of Section 138, which is to grant credibility of the financial transactions and so that the cases of cheques bouncing should not become a never-ending law suit.