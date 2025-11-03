AI-Based Insurance Fraud Detection: Hybrid Models Will Help Minimise Losses And Improve Accuracy

In one of the major breakthroughs in the insurance sector, an experiment by a researcher, Chetan Sasidhar Ravi, which was published in the journal ThinkAI by Springer, has come up with complex hybrid machine learning (ML) models that can identify fraudulent claims with high precision of 90 percent. The method will be a combination of a number of ML algorithms, and the method will give new opportunities to insurers to stop fraud and reduce losses and protect the real policyholders.

Growing Threat Of This Insurance Fraud

In the world, insurance fraud is an issue that is experienced in tune of billions of dollars annually. There are very rare cases of fraudulent claims and they are usually interweaved with the valid ones and thus they are difficult to identify the valid ones. Real-life models, e.g., logistic regression, K-nearest neighbors, decision trees, random forest and gradient boosting are also tested in the study and it is found that hybrid stacked models give better results than single models.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Having overlaid random forests and gradient boosting on a logistic regression meta-model, the group of Ravi could achieve the maximum accuracy rate and obtained 93% AUC-ROC, which is possible to define as the compromise between accuracy (false alarms) and recall (detecting fraud cases).

The outcome of majority voting was also better but stacking was better, thus did not produce so many but produced better alerts, which is critical in the actual claim investigation in the real world. Resampling and threshold tuning is also another recommendation that the study puts forward to solve the problem of imbalance in data, a common predicament in fraud analytics.

How Research Works

The study evaluated:

Pattern recognition Baseline: Logistic Regression (LR)

K-Nearest Neighbours (KNN): Nearest Neighbor Classifier.

Decision Tree (DT): Splits the data according to the signs of fraud.

Random Forest (RF): Reduces variances

Gradient Boosting (GB): Minimises the amount of the residual error.

Though, the RF and GB were the most effective individually (around 88 percent accuracy), the hybrid stacked performed the best and most reliable with the most explainable results. The engineering framework has been prepared to be utilised in manufacturing, and there are explainable warnings, data streams that are easily serviced, and routine retraining schedules, rendering the system to be consistent with evolving patterns of fraud.

Key Findings

Greater Accuracy: Hybrid stacking surpasses any performance of accuracy and recall.

Reduced Miscarriages: Reduce significantly the false positives and false negatives of skewed datasets.

Operational Clarity: Model provided makes its results interpretable which increase trust in the investigator.

Industrial and Social Impact

Financial Gains:

Would save billions annually to the insurers assisting in stemming off premium hikes to the customers.

Less false alarms will lead to faster claims settlement and efficiency in investigators.

Operational Benefits:

Adapts to new fraud tactics.

Scales Experience with large insurance firms.

Quickens reasonably approves claims.

Broader Impacts:

Increases the fair premiums and confidence of consumers.

Improve understandable, moral AI.

Suggests a generalized story of banking and health care fraud detection model.

Toward a Fraud-Proof Future

Ravi concludes:

The emerging hybrid approaches are offering dependable and viable remedies in the correct insurance fraud-free verification-not-of-finances-but-confidence. The article demonstrates how a risk averse model design and interpretability can transform the process of detecting fraud into a reactive process rather than a proactive protection mechanism. The given analysis preconditions the creation of a more secure and fair insurance ecosystem because the latter is further enhanced in the future with the advancement of such solutions as deep learning and real-time data integration.

You can contact Chetan Sasidhar Ravi at chetan.ravi87@gmail.com to obtain more information or see the article on Springer.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)