AI-Made CVs Are Faster And Signals Harder - What Talent Leaders Should Do Next

AI has made many steps in the hiring process much easier for professionals and hirers alike. Quicker creation of CVs and JDs, faster movement on screening and shortlists, and polished communications exchanged between all parties involved. The real challenge now is signal, which means identifying who can do the work, adapt fast, and grow as roles evolve.

In a new series, ‘Beyond AI, CVs & JDs’ by Zee Media and LinkedIn, senior industry leaders Ruchee Anand, Head, LinkedIn Talent & Learning Solutions, India, and Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro, unpack why the next shift isn’t faster hiring, but smarter talent strategy where automation creates capacity, connected skills expand visibility, and internal mobility that actually moves.

AI as a multiplier of access and opportunity

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“AI has truly democratised talent, learning and opportunities,” Jain said, highlighting how advanced tools, insights and learning systems that were once selectively available, are now accessible across organisations. More access also means more volume. As applications and data increase, talent leaders need stronger skill signals and more intentional assessment to separate potential from noise.

In tandem, Anand underscored that this shift introduces a new level of intentionality in the workplace. As AI reduces the burden of repetitive tasks, teams can focus more sharply on strategic collaboration, problem-solving, and higher-value work. For talent leaders, this means focusing on skills-first hiring and development, so their teams can interoperate on the basis of their capabilities, not just pedigree or hierarchy.

From automation to amplification

Talking from an organisational perspective, both leaders emphasised on the shifting perception of AI beyond a mere time-saving tool. Leaders are seeking ways to use AI to accelerate decision-making, improve operational resilience, and unlock higher levels of creativity across teams. LinkedIn research reveals that optimising recruitment technology/AI tools is a priority for over half (52%) of recruiters in India.

At Wipro, as Jain explained, an AI-enabled assistant responds to more than a lakh employee queries each week, significantly enhancing efficiency while allowing teams to redirect capacity toward innovation and strategic collaboration. In practice, this shift means recruiters and TAs can spend more time coaching hiring managers, shaping sharper job scopes, and planning talent pipelines with clear business intent – turning execution into higher value and impact.

Internal mobility should be a core talent strategy

A significant shift that AI has silently brought across organisations, as the experts point out, is the prioritisation of internal mobility as a structured strategy rather than an optional practice. Anand said, “It’s not just about buying talent but building talent.” AI-driven role matching, skills mapping and personalised learning pathways now enable companies to identify and elevate internal talent more effectively, before turning to external hiring.

Adaptability takes precedence for professionals

For professionals, career progression is becoming more fluid than linear. Growth is being shaped by skills, learning agility, and the ability to adapt to new responsibilities. LinkedIn data shows that 78% or recruiters in India today prioritise practical, transferable skills over degrees.

Jain emphasised that skills like critical thinking and reasoning that help professionals ask the right questions will be essential as AI becomes more embedded in work. Anand reinforced the importance of learnability for professional success, emphasizing it as a critical skill that helps teams hire for roles that don’t fully exist yet. “Having the humility to know that I don’t know enough, and how can I keep learning. These skills are often underestimated but are very powerful,” she said.

As AI continues to redefine how we work, talent strategies and in-demand skills are rapidly evolving. Professionals and organisations that embrace these changes early and move forward with an adaptable mindset will be best positioned to lead in an AI-powered economy.

Watch the first episode of Beyond AI, CVs & JDs here:

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)