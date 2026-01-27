AI must expand creativity while preserving trust and value for creators: Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

AI (Artificial Intelligence) should be leveraged to empower creativity and at the same time restoring the creator's value. Additional Secretary, Ministry of IB, Govt of India Prabhat stated this when he was at an event held jointly by MPA (Motion Pictures Association) and FICCI in Delhi, leading up to 2026 Indian AI Impact Summit. The seminar highlighted how India can utilize the power of AI to embolden the creative industry and also protect the ownership and careers of creators.

From the viewpoint of public policy, Prabhat recommended 3 goals to acheve - AI should strengthen creativity, AI should enhance market edge and AI should shield the rights of creators to make sure innovation stays sustainable.

A notable gathering from entertainment and adbisery fraterties have been observed in this event. The event partners were the likes of JioStar, AVIA, IBDF, and more. The event kicks off with regulatory setbacks that are emerging due to fast adoption of AI in the creative vertices - like copyright issues, problems related to wages and ownerships, data on which the AI systems are to be trained. Vice President, VOD( IP and digital affairs) James Cheatley led the event. Other notable dicnotaries like Dr. GR Raghavender(IPR), Ameet Datta, FICCI were also present in the panel.

Blaise Fernandes highlighted the copyright issue, saying PM Modi raised the standard of the Indian creative industry to the international level at WAVES 2025. He also said, for competing at the international stage, AI policy should be laid considering the safety of copyrights with the framework of optional licensing.

James Cheatley stated that AI is bringing a paradigm shift in the creative space and so our policy should also help make this shift visible in the entire creative ecosystem. India has the golden scope to collaborate with industry to formulate a model that fosters creative skills, funding and tech growth that is ethical.

Asia Regional Director (IFPI) Mira Chatt mentioned that optional licensing possibilities have opened up future scopes for the music industry to go along with AI. Govt should encourage this mission to create a fair environment for both creative workers and AI entrepreneurs, safeguarding the current copyright policies. Those who hold the music copyrights should be allowed to negotiate a license. This will create a win-win situation for the entire music industry.

Next there was a discussion on AI’s real-life applicabilities in the various phases of music creation. Names like Akash Saxena, CTO - JioStar, and Pankaj Kumar Mishra, India Head (Enterprise Tech Grp) of Sony Pictures, were among the distinguished industry leaders who spoke.

Mishra remarked that various topics should be discussed while talking about the use of AI in the entertainment industry - strengths, profitability, and regulation - all need to be addressed. The market is huge, and there is no shortage of AI talents however, not only the speed, but also managing AI create something that humans can not will separate the leaders. When human touch and the agility of AI come together - India’s creative industry will be seen to compete on the global stage.

According to Leena Jaisani of FICCI, India is going to be one of the biggest movers of the entertainment industry due to its massive culturally diversified creative talent pool, and vast digital ecosystem - and the govt and industry collaboration will only accelerate this possibility.

Delhi is going to hold the AI summit on 16th February 2026 to explore how the Indian creative industry can make a strong impact globally and how AI can be an enabler in that mission.