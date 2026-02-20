AI on your wrist: Galaxy Watch8 Classic is here to transform your World

The Galaxy Watch8 Classic is redefining wearable technology by serving as a true AI companion on your wrist. This smartwatch seamlessly integrates advanced artificial intelligence to enhance daily life, offering personalized insights, health monitoring, and intuitive controls. With its sleek design and cutting-edge features, the Galaxy Watch8 Classic is more than just a timepiece - it's a powerful tool that adapts to your lifestyle, ensuring you stay connected, informed, and empowered every step of the way.

Discover AI on your Wrist

Reimagine the power of AI with the Galaxy Watch8 Classic, as it brings Gemini integration directly to your wrist. With Gemini, you can use natural voice commands to set reminders, check your schedule, send messages, find information, or manage everyday tasks while you’re on the move. It works across apps to help you stay on top of your day - during workouts, between meetings, or while commuting. Designed to respond instantly and intuitively, Galaxy Watch8 Classic supports your routine in real time.

Galaxy Watch8 Classic: Advanced Health Intelligence on Your Wrist

The smartwatch that goes far beyond counting steps. Samsung’s newest innovation, Galaxy Watch8 Classic, puts holistic well-being and convenience at the center of your day.

This all-in-one AI health coach is a transformative health companion that offers personalized support across fitness, nutrition, sleep, and mindfulness. With innovations like Running Coach, Vascular Load Tracking, Stress Measurement and groundbreaking AGEs and Antioxidant Index measurements, the Galaxy Watch8 Series adapts to your unique needs and empowers you to thrive confidently. Whether you want to sleep better, run stronger, age healthier, or simply feel your best, it supports your goals every step of the way.

Timeless Design, Everyday Performance

The Galaxy Watch8 Classic combines a premium build with the iconic rotating bezel for intuitive control. Its classic silhouette pairs easily with both active and professional settings, making it a watch you can wear all day, every day.

The Galaxy Watch8 Classic brings together AI intelligence, incredible health features, and a premium design in one seamless device. It’s not about changing how you live - it’s about making what you already do work better.

For 2026 and beyond, it’s a smarter way to stay active, informed, and in control - right from your wrist.

The Galaxy Watch8 Classic is available at just ₹ 45,499* (inclusive of cashback offer).

To own now, visit: https://www.samsung.com/in/watches/galaxy-watch/galaxy-watch8-classic-46mm-black-bluetooth-sm-l500nzkains/buy/

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)