AI Will Not Take Your Job; Someone Trained On It Will; With 300,000+ Professionals Trained, DataCouch’s Bhavuk Chawla Calls For Reskilling

Fears have been gradually building around the AI discussion worldwide.

Mass layoffs continue to make headlines, podcasters throw conversations around surveillance and abuse, all the while, tech gurus and trade pundits heap around statistics about how the technology will wipe out millions of jobs as if it has been some sort of gospel. The 2023 WEF's ‘Future of Jobs’ Report predicted that technological change may lead to the elimination of about 14 million jobs worldwide by 2027. In contrast, a report surfaced in March 2023 from Goldman Sachs, estimating that in the next couple of decades, 300 million full-time jobs around the globe could be automated through AI.

India too, has not been spared from this anxiety

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

From financial services to IT, corporate leaders have berated that rapid AI adoption will set the workforce on a shaky ground. The story got more traction when IBM, an international giant, announced that it is cutting down on hires for jobs it deems AI-way-for-automatability, verbs the disruption into an inevitable one.

Industry realities present a complicated yet interesting viewpoint. Mass job loss is less likely to be the feature; rather, jobs will be redefined as automation begins to tackle the more mundane tasks and human efforts turn toward tasks demanding judgment, strategy, and creativity.

It is on this paradox of fear versus reality that a more educated and contemporary conversation must ensue.

Established in 2016, DataCouch has matured from being a training provider into a full-spectrum professional services partner, enabling enterprises across consulting, reskilling, bespoke solutions, and their showstopper: virtual labs. Their automatic provisioning, LMS integrations, customizable environments, and support all day every day make the labs majestic platforms for training, as well as being invaluable in real enterprise use cases.

Recognized for having empowered 300,000+ professionals around the world and having served Fortune 500 clients such as Adobe, PayPal, Salesforce, Apple, Pepsico, Sunlife Financials, Accenture - DataCouch harbors a vast range of experience in data, cloud, and AI through its bespoke consulting and enterprise enablement programs.

Its idea is clear: AI is less about replacing people, but propelling what they can achieve alone.

"All waves of technology, from motorization to computing, from automation to cloud, have been met with predictions of mass job losses. However, history has always proved that technology reshapes roles instead of organ-needy ones. With AI, the focus should be on reskilling and augmentation, not redundancy," clarifies Bhavuk Chawla,, Founder and CEO of DataCouch.

DataCouch realizes this fear-mongering misses a basic point

Whilst jobs themselves are changing, AI is not going to replace humans completely. What is happening is within roles, certain tasks are being automated and professionals can then concentrate on those aspects of the role that require higher-level decision-making, creativity, and strategy.

Here's another example: an upscale multinational automaker, whose cars are synonyms of luxury and class. An international an automaker partnered with DataCouch to automate defect detection for its assembly lines. The new Generative AI tools scanned millions of moving surface points in real time across thousands of components rather than replacing the QA teams onsite. QA Engineers and Analysts are now able to investigate alerted anomalies quicker, thus lessening defects and greatly improving quality.

"These are not stories of replacement; they are stories of enhancement. The professionals involved are not displaced; they are empowered. Basically, don’t ask what AI can do to you, but ask what AI can do for you," Bhavuk Chawla emphasizes.

If we understand AI as a tool for augmentation, then a critical factor is going to be education. With India poised as an IT powerhouse, we are at the crossroads of sustaining or falling behind as a nation with the last generation untrained, In fact, its professionals stand a greater chance of being left behind not by machines but by the very people who have embraced them.

"AI won't steal your job-but somebody trained on AI will," Bhavuk Chawla says.

This statement has found resonance in corporate corridors where reskilling budgets have been reconsidered thus making Bhavuk Chawla's comment relevant for its balance.

At a time when most venture capital-backed AI startups are based mainly on hype while most commentators spend their time on assessing the threats, his voice comes from operational, nuanced, and on-ground realities and calls for a measured adoption of AI, especially in India, where the socio-economic impact of mass job disruption could be huge.

"Fear-mongering doesn't help enterprises or employees, or for that matter the policy makers. India needs a roadmap where AI adoption goes hand-in-hand with workforce transition. That is the only way to make AI a catalyst for growth rather than disruption," remarks Bhavuk Chawla.

Recently, via initiatives like the National AI Strategy, the Indian government has hinted toward its earnest intention to use AI in a responsible manner.

It is not a race against AI; it is a race with AI. Companies and professionals who grasp these nuances will be at the forefront of India's digital future.

Along with busting myths about AI and hailing reskilling, DataCouch will exhibit its AI Capabilities during GITEX Global 2025, in Dubai (October 13-17) to impart learning on how enterprises can securely experiment with, learn, and scale AI.