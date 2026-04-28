Akshay Kumar joins Crystal Crop Protection as brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], April 27: Crystal Crop Protection Limited ('Crystal Crop Protection'), one of India’s research-led agri-input companies, announced the appointment of Akshay Kumar as its 'brand ambassador'. On the sidelines of this association, Crystal Crop Protection also unveiled its first national brand campaign with Akshay Kumar, 'Desh Ka Kisan, Desh Ka Asli Hero', a tribute to the contribution and everyday courage of India’s farmers.

This association brings together Crystal Crop Protection’s three-decade long commitment to Indian agriculture with Akshay Kumar. Through this partnership, Crystal Crop Protection aims to further strengthen its connect with India’s farmers and help them adopt advanced solutions and improve farm profitability.

Ankur Aggarwal, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Crystal Crop Protection Limited, said,“Akshay Kumar represents resilience, discipline, and a deep sense of purpose, values that strongly align with what we stand for at Crystal. This partnership is our way of connecting a national icon with the true heroes who feed the nation, our farmers. For us, the farmer is not just a stakeholder but the very reason we exist.”

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The 'Desh Ka Kisan, Desh Ka Asli Hero' campaign will be rolled out across television, digital platforms and various on-ground farmer engagement platforms. The campaign will celebrate farmers as the backbone of the nation while highlighting Crystal Crop Protection’s role as a partner that supports them with crop protection solutions, seeds and outsourced farm advisory teams deployed through its “Crystal Doctor” network.

Akshay Kumar, Superstar and Brand Ambassador, Crystal Crop Protection said, “This association with Crystal Crop Protection is a natural partnership in its truest sense. To be associated with a brand that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with India’s farmers not just in words, but also in action is a proud feeling. Together, we will strive to celebrate theIndian farmer and inspire a new era of confident, modern agriculture.”

A name to reckon with in the Indian film industry, Akshay Kumar is known as a person of integrity, discipline and trust - a consistent advocate of social issues and a story-teller who connects with the pulse of the nation. He will act as the voice that amplifies the farmers’ story - acknowledging their challenges, resilience and contribution to nation building.



Sohit Satyawali, Chief Business Officer – Crystal Brands Business, Crystal Crop Protection said, “Akshay Kumar has always brought credibility and authenticity to the silver screen, and this association will bring the same credibility to the Crystal Brand. This association will strengthen our efforts to provide advanced crop solutions and help farmers build profitable farms”.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)