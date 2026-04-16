Your photos and videos and PDFs probably look fine until you actually try to use them that matters. Maybe it is a screenshot of a Zoom call or a family photo that you would like to frame or a low-resolution image of a product for your website. At once the blur hits you like a wall. This is the reason Artguru was created. A set of tools that includes a powerful image upscaler, photo enhancer and video enhancer that fixes those things that most people did not even know were problems.

It is not fancy or fake-looking or time-consuming like using Photoshop or Final Cut. On the hand it takes poor-quality visuals and converts them into sharp, clear and usable ones. Artguru does this because it knows that photos and videos and PDFs are important.

Why Low-Resolution Media Is Actually A Problem

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You would think blurry photos are an aesthetic issue.. In reality they can cost you credibility, sales or engagement. Low-res images on a website or social post decrease trust, small print becomes unreadable and old photos lose all the punch. Artguru knows that low-resolution media is a problem because it can cause problems.

According to a study by Venngage 40% of people will leave a site if the images are low-quality. This is not a matter of data, it is also a matter of lost chances, nostalgic stories or uninteresting material. Be it in a personal context people hardly realize how important clarity is. Clarity is important for Artguru.

Crystal Clear Clips: Video Enhancement

I really hate it when I watch a video. It looks bad. This happens when the video is not made well or when it is a file. It can really mess up how my video looks. Artgurus Video Enhancer is a tool that helps me make my video look better by making it clearer and sharper so it still looks natural.

Lots of people use this tool like people who own businesses, teachers and people who make videos. I know a guy who owns a gift shop. He wanted to make a video to show off his new mug design. He was having a lot of trouble with it until he tried Artguru. After that his video looked really professional.

Reviving Memories: Old Photos & Selfies Made Sharper

Old photographs are like time capsules that're all dusty and worn out with scratches and a weird yellow color. Some of them are so bad that you just cannot make out what is in the picture because they have been damaged a lot. Old Photo Restoration by Artguru does a lot more than just make the picture clearer. It actually fixes all the scratches for you automatically.

I asked one of my friends to try out this software on a family photograph from the early 80s. The photo was really bad, all blurry and scratched. After using the software it looked almost like new. Another great thing about this software is that you can work on a lot of photographs at the time. Old Photo Restoration, by Artguru lets you batch process photographs all at once so you do not have to fix each one individually.

PDFs and Documents Don’t Have to Be Blurry

I have a lot of PDFs. Scanned files that are really hard to read because they are blurry. This happens with notes from my lectures too. I have to strain my eyes to see what is written. Sometimes I print them out but that does not always help and it is frustrating.

The PDF Enhancer by Artguru is a solution for this problem. The PDF Enhancer by Artguru makes the text in my PDFs. Scanned files are clear and easy to read. The PDF Enhancer by Artguru also works on any pictures that are embedded in my files.

I think The PDF Enhancer by Artguru is useful for lots of people. If you are a teacher, a student or you own a business you can use The PDF Enhancer by Artguru to read your old scanned worksheets, manuals or invoices clearly. The PDF Enhancer, by Artguru gives you quality results. You can now read things that were impossible to read and it is easy to do you just have to click.

The Artguru Workflow: Three Issues, One Solution

Now this is the useful part. You do not need to use three different software solutions. The Artguru Workflow does the work for you.

Photo Enhancer: You can edit photos to make them better or make them bigger.

Video Enhancer: You can make videos look professional no matter how old they are or what resolution they are.

PDF Enhancer: You can make documents clear and easy to read without needing another tool.

The Artguru Workflow works on all platforms: you can use it on the web or on your device or on your Android device.

Practical Applications

E-commerce and Retailing: You can take quality images and turn them into high quality images that you can use on packaging or on mugs.

Education and Print: You can take scans of worksheets or textbooks. Edit them so that students can understand the content.

Marketing and Web Design: You can take banner ads that have been resized and make them bigger and better so they fit on your webpage.

Photography and Hobbies: You can take photos that were taken in light and make them clear so you can see what is, in them.

Graphic Design: You can take logos and edit them so you can trace them and turn them into vector formats.

Historical Studies: You can take newspaper clips or historical documents and digitize them and correct them so you can use them for citation.

3D Printing: You can take textures and patterns. Edit them so that your 3D printing objects look more real.

Why Artguru Stands Out

Artguru is really good at a lot of things that other applications can only do one thing well. Artguru does things well and it does not make your media look fake. It keeps the look of things, it makes text look a lot better than other applications and it saves you time because you can do many things at the same time with Artguru. You can try Artguru for free. See how it works and if you pay for it you get even more features.

Artguru is not just talking about what it can do. It actually does it. You can see the results for yourself.

Memories that look professional

The time when you had to deal with quality pictures, videos and documents because they were not clear is over. Artguru helps make your pictures, videos and documents look as good as possible like a would but you do not have to be an expert to use it. You can try Artguru for free see how it works and think about buying the version so you can do many things at the same time or get high quality files. It is not about how things look online it is also, about the memories you make being professional and getting things done with Artguru.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)