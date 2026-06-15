/Alsamid Zaman leads Black Panther Interiors' global expansion; luxury design firm set to launch in Delhi

Black Panther Interiors is based in Dubai and their focus is to design and customize private jets, luxury yachts and high-end villas. Apart from this, the company also offers private jet rentals in Europe only to the elite set of customers who crave luxury and privacy in traveling to Europe. With established branches in Houston, Texas, and Geneva, Switzerland, the company has built a reputation for delivering world-class interior solutions that blend sophistication, innovation, and functionality. Each project is tailored to meet the unique requirements of clients, reflecting global standards of luxury and craftsmanship.