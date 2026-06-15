/Alsamid Zaman leads Black Panther Interiors' global expansion; luxury design firm set to launch in Delhi

Black Panther Interiors is based in Dubai and their focus is to design and customize private jets, luxury yachts and high-end villas. Apart from this, the company also offers private jet rentals in Europe only to the elite set of customers who crave luxury and privacy in traveling to Europe. With established branches in Houston, Texas, and Geneva, Switzerland, the company has built a reputation for delivering world-class interior solutions that blend sophistication, innovation, and functionality. Each project is tailored to meet the unique requirements of clients, reflecting global standards of luxury and craftsmanship.
Founder and CEO Alsamid Zaman said that India represents a promising market for luxury lifestyle services, driven by a growing number of high-net-worth individuals and increasing demand for premium design solutions. The upcoming Delhi office will enable Black Panther Interiors to provide localized support while expanding its reach across India and South Asia.
Over the years, Black Panther Interiors has completed a range of luxury projects involving private aviation interiors, yacht customisation, and exclusive villa design. The company’s expertise extends beyond design, offering private jet charter services that complement its luxury lifestyle portfolio. The New Delhi expansion reflects the company’s long-term vision of becoming a leading global name in luxury interiors and private aviation services. By bringing its international expertise to India, Black Panther Interiors aims to set new benchmarks in design excellence and customer experience. As the company continues its global growth journey under the leadership of Alsamid Zaman, the launch in India marks another significant chapter in the success story of Black Panther Interiors.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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