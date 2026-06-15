Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /Alsamid Zaman leads Black Panther Interiors' global expansion; luxury design firm set to launch in Delhi

Alsamid Zaman leads Black Panther Interiors' global expansion; luxury design firm set to launch in Delhi

Black Panther Interiors, a luxury interior design and aviation services company, headed and founded by Alsamid Zaman, is ready to make their debut in India with a new office in Delhi. 

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:51 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Alsamid Zaman leads Black Panther Interiors' global expansion; luxury design firm set to launch in Delhi

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'No shame in losing to Germany': Dick Advocaat backs Curacao after 7-1 loss
FIFA World Cup 20263 min ago
2
imu cet counselling 202610 min ago
3
ChatGPT14 min ago
4
mobility17 min ago
5
Jemimah Rodrigues22 min ago