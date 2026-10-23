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Alt DRX: Helping Indians grow their wealth, 1sqft at a time!

Alt DRX provides all information required for the investment process in an easily accessible and understandable manner on their website. They aim to simplify fractional digital real estate for their investors and become the one-stop shop for individuals looking to invest in tokenized real estate. The goal here is simple: everyone from every walk of life should be able to invest in real estate.

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
Alt DRX: Helping Indians grow their wealth, 1sqft at a time!

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