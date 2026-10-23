Alt DRX: Helping Indians grow their wealth, 1sqft at a time!

For Middle India, investing in stocks, mutual funds, bonds, fixed deposits, gold, etc. has traditionally been easier than investing in real estate. They can buy multiple units of the same asset, diversify within an asset class or across asset classes and invest in new ways such as SIPs. But when it comes to property, they commit substantial capital, representing years of savings, to a single house in a particular city and micro market. Buying property also involves considerable legwork and research and day-to-day property management. Selling requires time and effort and diversification across locations can be difficult. Alt DRX, a Bengaluru-based digital real estate startup, was founded to address these challenges by two longtime friends and experienced real estate professionals, Anand Narayanan and Avinash Rao.
Alt DRX, through real estate tokenization and fractional ownership, lowers the capital requirement of entering the real estate market. Real estate tokenization refers to the process of converting the financial value of a physical property into digital tokens that can be bought and sold by investors. Each token captures a predetermined financial value that is proportional to one square foot of real estate held by an SPV in which an individual has invested. Alt DRX offers investors the opportunity to own fractional economic interests in premium real estate across India with amounts as low as Rs. 10,000. The low entry point makes high-value property and diversification more accessible to everyday investors, who can invest in multiple properties across locations and asset types, all through a single platform.
On Alt DRX, individuals can invest in digital real estate in a variety of ways: make a lump-sum investment through Private Opportunity and Smart Basket; invest systematically through a monthly or daily savings plan, or purchase one or more digital SQFT units of the property of their choice on TradeX, Alt DRX’s own secondary marketplace. Investors get a passive investment experience as professional teams handle property management while they potentially benefit from returns in the form of value appreciation of their holding(s) and rental income proportional to their share. Investments and returns can be tracked on the Alt DRX app and website and sell orders for existing holdings can be placed on TradeX.
Properties on Alt DRX are professionally curated by a team of experts and listed on the platform only after all due diligence is completed. Alt DRX provides all information required for the investment process in an easily accessible and understandable manner on their website. They aim to simplify fractional digital real estate for their investors and become the one-stop shop for individuals looking to invest in tokenized real estate. The goal here is simple: everyone from every walk of life should be able to invest in real estate.
( This article is for information purpose only and does not constitute professional, financial advice. Zee Media advises its readers to conduct their own research and due diligence before making any decisions based on the information.)
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