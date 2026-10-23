Alt DRX: Helping Indians grow their wealth, 1sqft at a time!

Alt DRX, through real estate tokenization and fractional ownership, lowers the capital requirement of entering the real estate market. Real estate tokenization refers to the process of converting the financial value of a physical property into digital tokens that can be bought and sold by investors. Each token captures a predetermined financial value that is proportional to one square foot of real estate held by an SPV in which an individual has invested. Alt DRX offers investors the opportunity to own fractional economic interests in premium real estate across India with amounts as low as Rs. 10,000. The low entry point makes high-value property and diversification more accessible to everyday investors, who can invest in multiple properties across locations and asset types, all through a single platform.