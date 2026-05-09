American actress Jo Sharma delivers a stellar performance ; motive for murder packed with intense suspense and thrills

Movie Review: M4M - Motive For Murder

Film: M4M - Motive For Murder

Cast: Jo Sharma , Sambeet Acharya , Subhaleka Sudhakar

Director: Mohan Vadlapatla

Banner : Mohan Media Creations in Association with Jo Sharma, MCWin Group USA

Produced by: Mohan Vadlapatla

Duration: 1 hour 38 minutes

Certification: U/A

Release Date: 08 May 2026

Rating: 3.5

The film opens with a scene featuring a writer in his room. His new book centers on a mysterious killer—an individual far more dangerous than even the most notorious murderers—who lives right amongst us, yet remains completely undetected. While the writer has previously chronicled the world's most infamous killers, he describes this particular killer as the most dangerous of all. Consequently, the police—having failed to apprehend this individual—ban the book, titled M for M, authored by the renowned writer Vasudev.

In the very next scene, during the filming of a movie, the film's superstar is mysteriously murdered by an unknown assailant. Following this incident, crime investigation journalist Radha (played by Jo Sharma) is assigned to investigate the enigmatic murder of the superstar, Ranjit. Leading the police investigation is her love interest, Krishna (played by Sambit Acharya). The medical examiner reveals baffling details regarding Ranjit's post-mortem report—most notably, the fact that the body was painted to resemble a famous masterpiece before being abandoned. From this point onward, the film becomes incredibly mysterious and brimming with suspense. With every murder, the killer leaves the corpse arranged in the distinct style of a celebrated painting; this series of killings and the ensuing investigation keep the audience riveted until the very end of the film. Through her research, journalist Radha (Jo Sharma) discovers that the killer is committing the murders in a manner precisely mirroring the events described in the banned book, Motive for Murder. Journalist Radha succeeds in uncovering a strong connection between a specific book and the killer. The police and the investigative team, however, discover only that the killer is a dangerous psychopath. The story takes a dramatic twist when the killer issues a challenge—committing murders only after first informing the police. The narrative also depicts a palpable clash between the police force and the investigative journalist.

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*Performances*

Actress Jo Sharma delivers a stellar performance in the role of Radha, a crime investigative journalist. Her acting—encompassing her body language, expressions, and powerful dialogue delivery—keeps the audience riveted from the very beginning of the film until the end. There is a naturalness to her performance; she effectively balances the film's high-stakes drama and suspense through her authentic portrayal. The other actors in the film have also done full justice to their respective roles.

*Direction*

The direction of the film is remarkably poised and controlled. From the very first scene, the director successfully sustains an atmosphere of suspense and mystery for the audience. The director Mohan Vadlapatla has presented the character of Radha—the crime investigative journalist played by lead actress Jo Sharma—in a highly engaging and entertaining manner, ensuring that the audience remains invested in the suspense thriller story right up to the film's conclusion along with ACP Krishna in lead role, and other key supporting roles.

*Final Verdict*

Originally produced in Telugu and released simultaneously in Hindi as well as other languages, Motive for Murder is a magnificent murder mystery. The film holds the audience's attention captive from its opening scene to its finale. Beyond its compelling storyline and presentation, the film is a must-watch for the powerful performance delivered by actress Jo Sharma. It can truly be said that, through this film, the world of cinema has gained a remarkably talented actress. The movie gained attention as best suspense thriller by audiences and film industry with a super hit talk.

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