Anand No Asopalav: The Tree Of Sheer Joy - A Collection Of Soul-Stirring Short Stories By Omguru

Gujarati literature is filled with soul-stirring short stories that have earned a important place in the hearts of eager and enthusiastic readers.

Some stories are not easy to understand; they test a writer's creativity, skill, and depth. They also require equal understanding and engagement from readers. The origins of storytelling in our culture can be traced back to the verbal stories passed on from grandparents to their kids. This simple practice entertained the kids while teaching them liofe lessons.

In literature, these narratives qualify as true 'kathā' (tales). Such stories passed down from grandparents, whether you call them tales or moral stories, hold a unique appeal and emotion for society.

This background sets the stage for the short story collection titled “Aanand no Asopalav” (The Joyful Indian Mast Tree). The author of this collection is not aiming for literary recognition, but using these stories to share values and ideals drawn from his spiritual path. The writer is none other than Omguru, founder of the spiritual tradition Omkar Sampradaya.

Born into an affluent Jain family, he was struck by a rare and severe condition, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, at the age of 8, which left him completely crippled within just three years. Yet, this adversity later transformed into a divine gift, leading him on a spiritual journey steeped in mantra sadhana and Sanatan Dharma.

Savayo Maatrutva (Exalted Motherhood)

This story is about an old woman, whose kindness doesn't dull, even for those people who wronged her. Such qualities, deeply rooted in our culture, have the power to transform hearts. In this case, the transformation comes when a young man named Rajesh, who had heaped insults on this woman, contracts COVID. Shunned and outcast even by his own family and relatives, it is the same woman, who had once endured his scorn, who takes him in and nurses him back to health.

"Garvno Suraj" (The Sun of Pride),

Here, the author revisits the emotional bonds between masters and servants. This is relevant in our era, where relationships have become superficial and short. The story portrays Seth Motilal and his servant Raghunandan. When the servant faces a crisis, the employer opens his purse without hesitation to help him. In return, the servant risks his life without any second thoughts, to protect his master's interests. Such mutual loyalty seems almost mythical today.

"Patni Parmeshwar" (Wife as the Divine)

The title is in stark contrast to the traditional patriarchal phrase, "Pati Parmeshwar" (Husband is God). It explores the sacrifices, dedication, and inner strength of a woman whose dreams are crushed under a cruel husband. Just as the fed up woman prepares to leave him, her husband suffers a rain stroke, rendering him physically dependent on her for his survival. Her cultural upbringing ultimately leads her to stay, not just out of duty, but with renewed purpose. In doing so, she transforms her husband and their relationship. The story leaves readers pondering the spiritual height of a wife's devotion.

"Gaamdhani" (The Village Chief)

This story offers a nostalgic contrast to today’s broken panchayati raj system. Back then, the village chief was the one who symbolised moral authority and collective welfare. The story honours this role by depicting the leader’s sacrifices, journey, and the immense respect she commands, even from outlaws.

"Kanjus Devdoot" (The Miser Angel)

In this story, the author redefines frugality. A man perceived as stingy among his friends, turns out to be a silent saviour, extending financial help to them without second thought during a crisis. The story revolves around how the same “miser” proves to be an angel for people in need.

"Vaanjhani na Baalakko" (Children of the Barren Woman)

This story can melt even the most stone-hearted people. It revolves around “Madhuvan,” an old-age home founded by a woman who is thrown out by her husband’s family. Despite the past wrongdoings of her family, she cares lovingly for her former mother-in-law and even her husband’s second wife. The story speaks volumes about dignity, forgiveness, and the restoration of values in a fractured family system.

Thus, 'Aanand No Asopalav' transports readers under the lush canopy of timeless human values. Each tale is a fragrant thread woven into a garland of moral insight. One doest not need to strain to connect, these characters come alive effortlessly.

Veteran storyteller Rajnikumar Pandya, in his preface titled "A Tapasvi Writer on a New Pilgrimage," hails this collection as outstanding. He compares the storytelling style to literary greats like Harilal Upadhyay and Natvar Shah. Referring to the story "Dharmasankat," he praises the author’s knack to elevate a straightforward moral dilemma, into an engaging climax by introducing new characters and twists. Shri Pandya lauds the story "Rasikaba No Khajano" as the crown jewel, a mystery tale that alone earns the author a place among the finest storytellers.

Though these short stories aim to subtly reveal universal truths towards the end, 'Aanand No Asopalav' manages to deliver these thoughts through subtle, shimmering turns. Pandya even compares "Gaamdhani" to the works of Zaverchand Meghani. Stories like "Rinanubandh," "Abhisarika," "Buddhini Bachat," and "Mamatana Kaalje Gha" further deepen the richness of the collection.

In Pandya's own words, “These stories will give readers the strength to live.” That is the true purpose of literature, and through this collection, Omguru fulfills it gracefully, without any linguistic flamboyance.

