Ananda, one of India's leading dairy and food brands with a solid presence in the North Indian region and market leader in the paneer category, has signed as the Co-Presenting Sponsor of the most recent season of MasterChef India.

The series has been running on Sony Entertainment Television since 5 January, and airs every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM.

The emphasis of MasterChef India on accuracy, food integrity and cooking and culinary prowess is similar to the target demographic of Ananda, with home cooks and food lovers who appreciate consistency, quality and confidence in the food they eat on a daily basis. As dairy is the heart of all challenges of MasterChef, be it daily meal preparation or a complex set of technical dishes, Anada has a range of products that will be easy to fit in the MasterChef kitchen.

MasterChef India partnering with Ananda this season is a good indication of a high level of coincidence with shared value,s which are focused on progress, credibility and national pride. The MasterChef India show, and its overall campaign, which is their slogan, Jab Desh itna aagey badh raha hai, toh desh ka swaad kyoon nahi, shows the modern India that is moving forward without any hesitation and respecting its traditions. Being a brand of trust, quality, and modern excellence, Ananda is attuned to this story of progressive movement based on Indian ethos. Such a partnership strengthens the Pride of India image in which two reputable brands are united that symbolise the historical development of the nation, in which the real growth, ambition, and authenticity are heading in the same direction.

Ananda was founded in 1989 and has an excellent reputation in North India, before going national in the country. The brand is available today in 15 states and over 100 cities and is a household name in the Indian kitchen. All products at Ananda are checked more than once through quality checks during processing to packaging and the checks are done to ensure safety, consistency and reliability, a level of scrutiny that can be likened to the level of disciplined checks in professional kitchens such as those found in MasterChef India.

Ananda has ten modern production facilities with an installed capacity of 1.8 million litres per day, including an automated processing line, an advanced cold-chain and German paneer technology. Paneer is also one of the brand's flagship products and a workhorse in the MasterChef kitchens that is made under stringent hygiene standards and undergoes 30+ quality tests to guarantee texture, taste and performance in the cooking industry. Ananda also reinforced its technical capability and lead in the category by making the largest paneer block in the world in 2025, with a weight of 205.4 kg, to enter the Guinness World Records.

