Further to his prayers, he made a significant contribution, one that is notable not just for its scale, 25 buses at Rs 1.1 crore per unit, but for the full-stack commitment it represents. Beyond the vehicles, Reliance will fund the salaries of 50 bus drivers and set up charging stations within the complex, plugging two of the most persistent operational gaps in EV fleet expansion: trained manpower and charging infrastructure. Anant Ambani also pledged support to modernize the TTD goshala, modeled after Reliance's Vantara wildlife and animal care initiative in Gujarat.