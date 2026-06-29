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Anant Ambani donates 25 electric buses to TTD, adding to Tirumala's growing EV fleet

Anant Ambani donated 25 electric buses and EV infrastructure to Tirumala, reinforcing his faith and commitment to sustainability.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Anant Ambani donates 25 electric buses to TTD, adding to Tirumala's growing EV fleet

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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