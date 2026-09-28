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Angioplasty, dialysis and a blood bank for animals: Inside Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's Jivamaitridham

10 Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Care Centres in Valsad, Vapi, Surat, Nadiad, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Chennai already cater to over 200,000 animals a year. Each works as a mini-hospital. There are also a 24/7 animal ambulance and veterinary home visits. Over the years, the Mission's animal care initiatives have tended to more than five lakh animals.

Published: Sep 28, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Angioplasty, dialysis and a blood bank for animals: Inside Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's Jivamaitridham

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