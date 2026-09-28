MUMBAI: Animal welfare in India often stops at feeding drives and temporary shelters. At Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, founded by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, sick and injured animals are meant to receive the same standard of care as people. The Mission describes the principle simply: the compassion Gurudevshri teaches for every human being extends equally to animals, with the same care and dignity.
A hospital campus for animals
At the centre of this work is Shrimad Rajchandra Jivamaitridham, a 44-acre campus in Dharampur, Gujarat, that can nurse over 5,000 animals at a time. Its animal hospital is built to offer procedures usually found only in human hospitals, including angioplasty, dialysis, knee replacement, cancer surgery and prosthetic limbs. Its specialities range from cardiology, nephrology and urology to orthopaedics, oncology, ophthalmology, dentistry, dermatology and physiotherapy. In the Mission's words, every department found in a fine human hospital will be found here too.
India's first private animal blood bank
The campus also houses India's first private-sector animal blood bank. While humans have a handful of blood types, dogs alone have 13, which makes safe transfusion far more complex than in human medicine. A dedicated blood bank lets vets treat trauma, poisoning and surgical blood loss that would otherwise be fatal.
Five projects in one campus
At Aho Gurudev, the Mission unveiled five animal care projects: the Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital and Animal Shelters in Dharampur, the Shrimad Rajchandra Institute of Veterinary Science, the Shrimad Rajchandra Ahimsa Awareness Centre, and a new Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital in Mumbai. The Institute of Veterinary Science is intended to train the next generation of vets, while the Ahimsa Awareness Centre will promote non-violence and cruelty-free living, a principle at the heart of Jain teaching. The Mission says the Jivamaitridham campus is in the final stage of construction and set to open this year.
Care across the country
Beyond Dharampur, 10 Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Care Centres in Valsad, Vapi, Surat, Nadiad, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Chennai already cater to over 200,000 animals a year. Each works as a mini-hospital. There are also a 24/7 animal ambulance and veterinary home visits. Over the years, the Mission's animal care initiatives have tended to more than five lakh animals.
Beyond animals
The same concern extends to the environment. Through the Shrimad Rajchandra Afforestation Initiative, developed to mark Gurudevshri's 60th year, the Mission is helping communities create permanent green cover to reduce their carbon footprint, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme.
For Gurudevshri, care for animals is part of spiritual practice, not separate from it. Born in Mumbai on September 26, 1966, he was drawn to meditation from the age of four, earned an M.A. in Philosophy with a gold medal and a doctorate from the University of Mumbai on Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra, the work of Shrimad Rajchandraji, regarded as Mahatma Gandhi's spiritual guide. He was later conferred an honorary Doctor of Divinity by the Claremont School of Theology. He founded the Mission in 1994 and set up its headquarters at Dharampur in 2001.
These initiatives were unveiled at Aho Gurudev, the two-day celebration of his 60th birth anniversary at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, attended by thousands from 24 countries, where the Mission announced 60 initiatives in seva and spiritual growth.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.