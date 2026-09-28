For Gurudevshri, care for animals is part of spiritual practice, not separate from it. Born in Mumbai on September 26, 1966, he was drawn to meditation from the age of four, earned an M.A. in Philosophy with a gold medal and a doctorate from the University of Mumbai on Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra, the work of Shrimad Rajchandraji, regarded as Mahatma Gandhi's spiritual guide. He was later conferred an honorary Doctor of Divinity by the Claremont School of Theology. He founded the Mission in 1994 and set up its headquarters at Dharampur in 2001.