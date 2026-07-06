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Apollo Micro Systems is in spotlight as DAC clears Rs 52,000 crore defence deals

Apollo Micro Systems could gain from Rs 52,000 crore defence approvals, strengthening its order pipeline, revenue growth, and long-term business prospects.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 05:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 08:40 AM IST
Apollo Micro Systems is in spotlight as DAC clears Rs 52,000 crore defence deals

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