/Apollo Micro Systems is in spotlight as DAC clears Rs 52,000 crore defence deals

For the Indian Army, multiple approved projects match the abilities and expertise of the company. Some of them are: the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), Very Short Range Air Defence System (V-SHORADS), the AKASH TARANG anti-UAV Electronic Warfare System, Jet-Based Kamikaze Drones and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM). Many of these systems are under manufacturing licence of Apollo micro system. The license was granted by DPIIT in April 2026. The company makes missiles, anti-tank missiles, torpedoes.