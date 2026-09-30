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Appinventiv partners with Anthropic to bring Claude-native autonomous AI to enterprise

Appinventiv is one of the top companies when it comes to digital engineering and technology solutions that help startups, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies conquer the digital domain. 

Published: Sep 30, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Appinventiv partners with Anthropic to bring Claude-native autonomous AI to enterprise

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