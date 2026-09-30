/Appinventiv partners with Anthropic to bring Claude-native autonomous AI to enterprise

Technologies can only become valuable if they help remove friction and unleash human potential. Collaboration between Appinventiv and Anthropic is not some symbol on a website; rather, it is an essential harmony between the developers of the world’s leading artificial intelligence technologies and people who understand how to implement them in the global business landscape. For executives weary of countless proofs-of-concept in the field of AI, the way forward is obvious: everything is ready to move to the next level.