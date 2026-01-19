In a move set to disrupt the global artificial intelligence race, a new India based initiative, Egodex, has emerged from stealth mode with an ambitious plan of building the world’s largest repository of egocentric training data. Backed by exclusive partnerships with over 400 industrial factories and technical leadership from a recognized Apple "Hall of Famer," the project aims to solve the single biggest bottleneck in modern robotics: human dexterity.

While Silicon Valley giants struggle to gather data from simulated environments, Egodex has secured what experts are calling a "sovereign advantage"; direct, physical access to the chaotic, real world floors of India’s manufacturing sector.

The "Missing Link" in AI "Robots today can see, but they don't know how to work," says Yash Dharmani, a partner in the project and an Apple Security Hall of Famer. "We are bridging the gap between digital intelligence and physical action. We are not just collecting video but we are capturing the physics of labor at a scale that makes current global datasets look like rounding errors."

The initiative founded at egodex.xyz is launching operations this week. The timeline is quite aggressive as Egodex will get starated on the first 50 factory sites within the first two weeks and they plan to release their first 10,000 hours of "Gold Standard" data as early as next month.

Unmatched Technology: The "OAK-D" is what sets Egodex apart. Not just in volume, but the superior quality of the camera vision itself. Unlike competitors relying on standard 2D cameras, Egodex is deploying thousands of OAK-D Pro W units which have advanced robotic vision system that perceives the world like humans.

"Current datasets are flat," a spokesperson for Egodex explained. "Our rigs use Active Stereo Depth and on-device Neural Networks. We capture depth with millimeter precision including low light factory corners where traditional cameras go blind."

The Egodex rig features:

Human Like Depth: Using active stereo baseline of 75mm, the cameras calculate precise 3D distance from 40cm to 6 meters.

Night Vision AI: Equipped with IR dot projectors, the system captures diverse manipulation data in zero light environments.

On-Device Intelligence: With 4 TOPS of processing power, the cameras perform real time 3D mapping and object tracking on the edge.

Tokenising the Future of Automation The Egodex project is positioning itself as the infrastructure layer for the next industrial revolution. They democratize access to this "Digital Oil" with the close launch the Egodex Coin. The token is designed to power the ecosystem which allows holders to participate in the value generated by the world’s scarcest AI resources. "India will become the Saudi Arabia of egocentric training data," Dharmani notes. "We are building the definitive library for human movement. Egodex is not just a database, rather a currency of the robotics age."

With the first 50 factories coming online this month, Egodex is positioned to overtake existing datasets in a matter of weeks which shifts the center of gravity for AI development firmly to India.

