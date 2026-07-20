/Architect of growth: How Sameeksha Gupta is shaping future of business, artificial intelligence, and human potential

With a 16+ year international finance and enterprise career, Gupta held senior roles in finance, enterprise operations, business development, client strategy, research and analytics and AI transformation, earning two master's degrees: MBA in Management & Strategy and Master of Science in Finance. Her passion has been in assisting organisations to deal with complexity, to grow quickly and to adapt to a technologically driven world. Gupta has become a recognised figure in the field of business transformation and emerging technologies recently being awarded an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Management for her achievements in innovation, leadership, research and IP development. Gupta is an inventor, researcher, peer reviewer and published author in the field of actionable innovation and impact, in addition to her leadership experience. Her body of work demonstrates her dedication to bringing together the academic research and real world business. She says the idea of innovation is meaningful only when tackled to solve actual business problems, which has been her mantra both in her professional work and research.