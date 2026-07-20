/Architect of growth: How Sameeksha Gupta is shaping future of business, artificial intelligence, and human potential

As the world moves fast into an era of rapidly changing AI technologies and how they will shape the future of work, leaders who can dovetail technology, business functions and human talent are stepping to the forefront. A responsible innovation advocate, published author, researcher, inventor and business transformation leader, one such person is Sameeksha Gupta, Ph.D. (Mgmt) h.c., MBA, MSc Finance.
With a 16+ year international finance and enterprise career, Gupta held senior roles in finance, enterprise operations, business development, client strategy, research and analytics and AI transformation, earning two master's degrees: MBA in Management & Strategy and Master of Science in Finance. Her passion has been in assisting organisations to deal with complexity, to grow quickly and to adapt to a technologically driven world. Gupta has become a recognised figure in the field of business transformation and emerging technologies recently being awarded an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Management for her achievements in innovation, leadership, research and IP development. Gupta is an inventor, researcher, peer reviewer and published author in the field of actionable innovation and impact, in addition to her leadership experience. Her body of work demonstrates her dedication to bringing together the academic research and real world business. She says the idea of innovation is meaningful only when tackled to solve actual business problems, which has been her mantra both in her professional work and research.
Gupta believes the greatest possibilities of AI aren't a replacement for humans, but a partner to enhance their capabilities. She feels the future of technology will provide a world to increase creativity, decision making and will help humans get rid of boring jobs. Her field of vision is responsible innovation based on a trustful and transparent relationship between the researcher and the user, on ethics and value creation over time.
Gupta is also a big fan of leadership development and sees communication as one of the least talked-about critical aspects of an organization. Leaders need to have the ability to turn vision into action and strategy into understanding, she observes, in a more complex world. For Gupta, the key to creating legacy is “communication.” Not all ideas are the loudest, but the ones that are communicated with clarity, purpose and conviction are.
The principles that guide Gupta's leadership philosophy are lifelong learning, adaptability, and the development of the next generation of leaders to thrive in a changing world. Her message to the people who want to develop a career: "Growth is not a target, it's a lifestyle."
The best lesson she learned about leadership is that good leaders are not seen, they are remembered. The better thinking is created by the greatest innovation, the better the decision, the better the leadership, in theory and in practice, not just in imaginary and idealized reality, but in reality and in actual people and actual constraints. And the test of leadership is not what happens while you are watching, it's what happens after you leave.
With businesses in one of the biggest moments of change in modern history, Sameeksha Gupta is dedicated to creating a vision of a future where innovation always means human benefit, leadership is the source of long-term values and growth is the competitive edge. Her work in business transformation, research, IP development and ethical implementation of AI is paving the way for a future where technology and human capabilities thrive side by side.
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