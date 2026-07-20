Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /Architect of growth: How Sameeksha Gupta is shaping future of business, artificial intelligence, and human potential

Architect of growth: How Sameeksha Gupta is shaping future of business, artificial intelligence, and human potential

Sameeksha Gupta leads ethical AI transformation, blending tech, finance, and human talent to drive meaningful innovation and sustainable business growth.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Architect of growth: How Sameeksha Gupta is shaping future of business, artificial intelligence, and human potential

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Shakira pens heartfelt note after FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show: 'This performance that will live on forever'
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final8 min ago
2
Timothee Chalamet9 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202620 min ago
4
Indian Standard Time25 min ago
5
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI35 min ago