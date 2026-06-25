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Are Stablecoins a reasonable investment choice for investors in India?

Stablecoins offer low-volatility crypto exposure, dollar-linked stability, and growing real-world adoption, making them an attractive diversification option for Indian investors.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
Are Stablecoins a reasonable investment choice for investors in India?

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