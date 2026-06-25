Are Stablecoins a reasonable investment choice for investors in India?

Investors the world over are forever looking for new types of assets to add to their portfolios as stores of value or as diversification options. While cryptocurrency is often viewed as a reasonable choice for high-risk, high-reward investment, stablecoins are changing that view.
In general, cryptocurrencies are considered a high-risk, high-reward investment asset, but this is not the case with stablecoins. Stablecoins such as Tether are becoming more viable and eco-friendly than other cryptocurrencies, as investors around the globe take a second look at them. Investors in India who are interested in getting into cryptocurrency may find that stablecoins are a reasonable investment asset in between the more traditional asset types and the bigger cryptocurrency market.
While stablecoins are typically not as often in the news cycle for explosive growth, as some other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have been in the past, they offer a level of utility, stability and a growing rate of adoption in the wider world that other cryptocurrencies do not usually provide. If they are curious, they can visit the INR to USDT price, and they will surely find a very stable price, particularly in the short-term.
We will explore what they are and if they could be a viable option for investors in India to invest in.
What Exactly Are Stablecoins?
To cut a long story short, stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that have been designed to be, well, stable. Stablecoins are often tied, or pegged, to traditional fiat currencies. The most commonly discussed and popular stablecoin is Tether or USDT, which is tied to the US dollar.
Instead of the volatility that is common across most cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are designed to have a much less dramatic swing in their value. The idea is that they will match, or at least remain close to matching, the value of the fiat currency that they are pegged to. This increased stability means that they are more useful than other cryptocurrencies for a variety of uses, such as:
As we mentioned earlier, investors in India who want exposure to the crypto market, without the volatility of more traditional crypto, might find stablecoins attractive. This is especially true as the use cases for stablecoins become more common and as they are integrated into the mainstream finance markets.
The Increasing Integration of Stablecoins in Mainstream Finance
While other cryptocurrencies are more talked about in news cycles than stablecoins, there are a couple of things that have generated more attention for stablecoins. One of them is the increasing integration of stablecoins into payment systems and online hubs.
Meta has launched a system whereby stablecoin payments for creators are integrated into its system. This new system is designed in partnership with Stripe, a payment processing service. With Meta having a variety of different social platforms under its umbrella, this new system brings stablecoin payments within easy reach of the billions of users that exist across Meta's ecosystem.
Despite the fact that Meta had a previous cryptocurrency initiative that was abandoned, with Libra and Diem, the current stablecoin system appears to have gone ahead. Analysts point to the changing regulatory nature and technological environment around stablecoins as key indicators for Meta's renewed interest in such a project.
While at present Meta's move is too recent to see much of its impact, it's possible that it could lead to a much greater embedding of stablecoins into normal everyday financial transactions. Such a thing could be of great interest to investors in India who are examining stablecoins as an investment opportunity, as the more widespread usage of stablecoins becomes, the more they are likely to grow. The focus from Meta on funnelling stablecoin payments to creators is interesting, as it isn't the only place where stablecoins and creators are finding common ground.
Tether Invests in Whop’s Creator Economy
As of February of this year, Tether invested heavily in Whop, a digital marketplace with a focus on creators. The US$200 million investment includes an integration of Tether's Wallet Development Kit into Whop, which will allow for lower-cost and faster crypto transactions on the platform. Whop has over 18 million users who buy and sell digital products like software and online courses, and is growing at a rapid pace.
Projects like this are important for the development of stablecoins, as it pushes them outside of the realms of speculative trading, which is where many cryptocurrencies remain, and make them part of actual commercial infrastructure that is used daily. For investors in India, keeping track of changes like this involving stablecoins is a good measure of how viable stablecoins can be as a long-term investment choice.
What About Stablecoins Might Appeal to Investors
There are a number of things that might cause stablecoins to be appealing to investors in India, especially when compared to more volatile traditional cryptocurrencies.
Easy Access to the American Dollar
Approximately 99% of all stablecoins are pegged to the US dollar, which means that investors in India can gain easy exposure to it through those coins. While inflation and fluctuations in currency affect international markets, exposure to the dollar could allow investors to preserve their purchasing power.
Stability and Low Volatility
By far one of the biggest points of attraction when discussing stablecoins is their stability. Stablecoins might not have the high potential for short-term gains that Bitcoin and other traditional cryptocurrencies do, but instead, they provide consistent value. For investors looking to diversify their portfolio while also keeping risk low, stablecoins are a reasonable choice.
Usage in the World
While many cryptocurrencies are in the position of being purely speculative assets, there is an increasing number of use cases for stablecoins. The more of these use cases that arise and the more connected stablecoins become to everyday financial systems, the more value they take on outside of the context of being a simple crypto asset.
Final Thoughts
For investors who want to gain some exposure to cryptocurrency markets or to the US dollar, stablecoins present a reasonable investment option for investors in India. With much lower volatility and higher stability than traditional cryptocurrencies, and an increasing number of instances of incorporation into everyday financial usage, stablecoins are growing in interest for many investors.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. This article is for information purpose only and does not constitute professional, financial, or career advice. Zee Media advises its readers to conduct their own research and due diligence before making any decisions based on the information.)
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