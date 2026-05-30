Arya College of Engineering & IT marks 26 years of excellence, hosts over 100 campus recruiters in 2025-26

JAIPUR: The Jaipur-based Arya College of Engineering & IT (ACEIT) has shared that it successfully hosted 100 campus recruiters in 2025-26 while marking 26 years excellence in providing engineering education to students. Established in 2020, the premier engineering institute has played a key role in nation building as it enrolled thousands of students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across streams of engineering, technology, and management disciplines.

With 7 on-campus hostels, the ACEIT is based on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway at Kukas on the outskirts of Rajasthan capital Jaipur. In just 2025-26 alone, over 100 recruiters visited the campus and provided employment to the new breed of engineers. The college functions under the esteemed leadership of Chairman Engineer Anurag Agarwal.

Courses offered by ACEIT

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The college offers B.Tech courses in multiple disciplines including Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Computer Science & Engineering, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Additionally, the college also provides M.Tech specialisations and offers an MBA programme and a Phd.

The college is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and affiliated to Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) in Kota. The institute is also accredited by NAAC and NBA.

Established by Engineer TK Agarwal, the Arya College of Engineering & IT has set new benchmarks and grown into one of the most recognised private engineering colleges in Jaipur.

Campus placement by over 100 renowned companies

In its biggest achievement so far, the college said 2025-26 saw a strong recruitment season with over 100 companies visiting the campus for recruitment. The institute witnessed the visit of major companies ranging from service and technology sector in India.

To increase the chances of students' success during campus recruitment, the training and placement cell of the college provide students with communication, aptitude and soft skills training round the year. The placement cell also coordinates on-campus interviews as well as pre-placement arrangements.

Emphasising on how the placement cell works, Dr. Akhil Pandey, Director of Training & Placement, ACEIT said, "Our placement cell doesn't just connect students with companies, it prepares them to walk in with confidence and the skills employers actually want."

On-site practical for students

As part of students' training programme, the college says it arranges industrial visits for students to provide an on-site practical experience for the students. The college also organises internship programmes under the guidance of expert of the industries.

More than 100 companies including TCS, Infosys, Flipkart, IBM, Tech Mahindra, Amazon, Juspay, Red Hat, Deloitte, have offered placements to dozens of students of the 2025 batch. And with this, the number of students who get placement, is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Labs, 30 students clubs

Apart from classroom learning, the college also provides opportunities to grow beyond academic studies. The college organises hackathons workshops, web development sessions round the year to encourage students to development technical and innovative skills.

The campus offers multiple academic blocks, advanced robotics facilities, Centres of Excellence including CISCO Networking academy, cyber security, robotics and artificial Intelligence.

The college also comes equipped with computer labs, modern library, smart classrooms, and recording studio.

The campus life

For overall physical and mental development of students, the college offers fully equipped separate gymnasiums for boys and girls, seven hostels with separate accommodation for male and female students along with mess facilities. The campus is also fully equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, CCTV surveillance, medical assistance. It also has a cafeteria, a temple, and a guest house with well maintained gardens.

The college campus also hosts over 30 active students clubs to ensure overall personality development of the students. Some of these clubs include Arya Go-Kart Club, Arya Robotics Club, Arya Cipher Coding Club, among others.

The ACEIT also organises several annual events, including cultural celebrations like Top Guns, Arya Ratan, and Shradhanjali, and sporting like Arya Premier League Cricket Tournament and the Arya Cup Inter-College Sports Tournament.

Sports & community initiatives

At ACEIT, the students are also encouraged to take part in community initiatives like plantation and visits to old age-homes.

Commitment to academic excellence

As the college enters 26th year of its existence, ACEIT maintains its commitment to academic excellence with faculty development, availability of advanced infrastructure and stronger collaboration with industries.

For admission and other queries

To enquire about admissions and other queries, you can directly contact the college located on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway at Kukas town in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

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