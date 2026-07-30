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As global talent race intensifies, more Indian innovators explore Australia's National Innovation visa

This National Innovation visa programme is not like Australia's points-tested skilled visa program. In this National Innovation Visa programme, people with international achievements and recognition are prioritised. The visa programme evaluates people for their impact in their respective field. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
As global talent race intensifies, more Indian innovators explore Australia's National Innovation visa

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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