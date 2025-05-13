As Gold Prices Rise, Consumers Shift To Gemstone Jewellery, Says Khanna Gems

With gold prices continuing their upward climb, many consumers are rethinking how they shop for jewellery. The result is a noticeable move towards gemstones — not only for their visual appeal, but also for their affordability and versatility.



For buyers looking beyond traditional gold, gemstones are emerging as a strong alternative. Brands like Khanna Gems, known for their certified collection of natural and lab-tested stones, are seeing increased traction. The shift is driven by more than just pricing; customers today are looking for jewellery that carries meaning, whether spiritual, astrological, or personal.



People are showing more interest in colourful stones like rubies, emeralds, sapphires , panna, pearl and red coral not just because they look good, but also because they have personal meaning. Khanna Gems has made a name for itself in this area by offering a wide range of options and building trust through years in the Gemstone field.



Khanna Gems is growing steadily, thanks to fair pricing, government-certified products, and a strong online presence. As jewellery buyers adjust to higher gold prices, gemstones are no longer a niche choice — they're becoming popular, and Khanna Gems is one of the brands leading this shift.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)