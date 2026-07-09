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As online gaming rules evolve, Funox brings free HTML5 browser games to players

Funox offers browser-based HTML5 games with instant, download-free gameplay, while enabling developers to publish games and earn through revenue sharing.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
As online gaming rules evolve, Funox brings free HTML5 browser games to players

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