/Ashrayu Media partners with SPH Media Singapore to bring iconic titles to India

“The launch of F ZINE and The Peak in India marks a significant milestone in our vision to build enduring, world-class media brands that inform, inspire and connect influential audiences. As trusted titles in the SPH Media portfolio, both brands have established strong identities, and we are excited to introduce them to India’s fast-evolving media markets. Our ambition goes beyond launching magazines. We are building integrated media brands powered by a multi-platform strategy that combines the authority of print, the reach and engagement of digital, and the impact of curated experiential platforms. This approach enables us to create meaningful communities, deliver compelling content across touchpoints and provide innovative solutions for advertisers and partners seeking deeper audience engagement. This is also a very strategic move towards our larger goal of building strong consumer brands within the group,” says Sudhakar Adapa, Chairman at Ashrayu Media.