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Ashrayu Media partners with SPH Media Singapore to bring iconic titles to India

Ashrayu Media Private Limited is bringing two legendary Singaporean publications—F ZINE and The Peak—to India through a historic partnership with SPH Media, Singapore's largest omnichannel media network.

Published: Jul 24, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
Ashrayu Media partners with SPH Media Singapore to bring iconic titles to India

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