Asprofin Bank, DN Group, Wow Global Technologies launch global data center partnership

Asprofin Bank Corporation has partnered with Wow Global Technologies and DN DATAGLOBE to develop modular, sovereign-grade data centers across Qatar, India, and emerging Asian markets through 2030. The multi-phase initiative, valued at up to $10 billion, aims to meet rising demand for localized digital infrastructure. India will play a central role, with DN DATAGLOBE leading project execution. The program emphasizes data sovereignty, milestone-based financing, and cross-border collaboration. Deployment is set to begin in Qatar, followed by expansion into India and other Asian countries.

The agreement, signed on March 26, 2026, establishes a long-term framework for building modular, sovereign-grade data centers across Qatar, India, and several high-growth Asian markets through 2030. The initiative is structured as a multi-phase program valued at up to USD 10 billion, reflecting the scale of demand for next-generation digital infrastructure.

The timing of the partnership aligns with a major global shift. As data becomes central to economic growth, governments are increasingly prioritizing data sovereignty, requiring that sensitive information be stored and processed within national borders. This transformation is driving rapid investment in localized data center capacity, particularly in emerging economies experiencing accelerated digital adoption.

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Against this backdrop, India stands out as a key growth engine. The country has seen a sharp rise in demand for data infrastructure, fueled by expanding internet usage, cloud adoption, and policy initiatives encouraging domestic data storage. Established hubs such as Mumbai and Chennai continue to scale, while new regions are emerging as viable locations for future capacity.

The India component of the initiative will be executed by DN DATAGLOBE Private Limited, which will manage the development lifecycle from construction through commissioning. Backed by the experience of DN Homes Pvt Ltd, the company brings proven expertise in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects.

Founded by Jagadish Prasad Naik, DN Group has built a strong reputation over two decades in India’s construction sector. Its expansion into digital infrastructure reflects a broader industry evolution, where traditional developers are adapting to meet the needs of a data-driven economy.

“This collaboration represents a natural progression for our group,” said Naik. “We are applying our construction capabilities to support the growing demand for reliable, high-performance digital infrastructure.”

The initiative’s origins in Qatar highlight the region’s increasing focus on technology-led economic diversification. Wow Global Technologies W.L.L. is leading the rollout of modular “NanoCenter” facilities, designed to enable distributed computing closer to users while maintaining compliance with national data regulations.

Chaired by Sheikh Mohd Hamad A.M. Al-Thani, Wow Global Technologies is positioning these facilities as a scalable solution for countries seeking to strengthen their digital independence while supporting future technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Financing for the program is being structured and arranged by Asprofin Bank Corporation, whose role extends beyond capital provision. The bank is implementing a milestone-based financing model, ensuring that funds are deployed in alignment with verified project progress.

Each country segment will operate as a ring-fenced entity, with dedicated financial structures designed to manage risk and ensure transparency. This approach enables greater accountability while supporting execution across multiple jurisdictions.

“Our role is to ensure that ambitious infrastructure projects are supported by disciplined financial frameworks,” said Shiva Narayan. “We are focused on enabling sustainable, long-term development rather than short-term capital deployment.”

In addition to financing, Asprofin Bank will oversee governance mechanisms including escrow-based fund management, compliance monitoring, and milestone verification. This integrated structure is intended to enhance execution reliability across all phases of the program.

The broader significance of the initiative lies in its cross-border nature. By bringing together Middle Eastern investment, Indian execution expertise, and structured international financing, the partnership reflects a new model for infrastructure development in emerging markets.

As global demand for computing power continues to rise—driven by cloud services, digital platforms, and artificial intelligence—projects of this scale are expected to play a critical role in shaping the next phase of the digital economy.

Deployment is scheduled to begin in Qatar between 2026 and 2027, followed by expansion into India from 2027 onward. Additional markets targeted for future development include Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, with full program rollout planned through 2030.

If successfully delivered, the initiative could serve as a blueprint for how large-scale digital infrastructure projects are financed and executed across multiple regions, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in meeting global technology demands.

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