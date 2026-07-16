/Assam to become the first state to develop a purpose-built digital examination infrastructure across the state

The notion that every deserving candidate must have the same level of access to examination infrastructure has been an important aspect of Mittal's work over the years. Ashish Mittal was born in Delhi on March 24, 1990. Mittal has always believed that apart from enhancing the examination process, technology should also help to enhance accessibility for all the candidates in the country. Mittal is the founder and CEO of Innovatiview India Ltd. In collaboration with his college senior and Co-founder, Ankit Agarwal, Mittal has helped in bringing forth technology-driven solutions to India's examination landscape. This has gone on to incorporate biometrics, Artificial Intelligence, control centers, logistics, and digital examination infrastructure.