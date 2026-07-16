For thousands of aspirants appearing for computerized recruitment examinations all over India, the process of taking up the exam actually starts way before they step inside the examination center. Having to travel long distances to strange places, finding accommodation and paying extra costs for everything has been the norm for the candidates who wish to appear for computerized recruitment examinations. Despite improving the efficiency of conducting examinations, having adequate examination infrastructure has been a problem for geographically scattered states.
Assam now seems to be addressing this problem through a state-wide strategy for digital examination infrastructure. In what can be called a Public Private Partnership (PPP), Assam is planning to build a 5,500 seats strong Aadarsh Centre of Excellence (earlier called Aadarsh Pariksha Kendra) spread out across the five divisional headquarters of the state. The project differs from conventional projects in the sense that it aims at building a dispersed examination ecosystem which brings the testing facility to the candidates.
It is clear from the proposition above that there is a realisation of the importance of accessibility that rivals examination security in the Indian recruitment scene. With the number of candidates taking up examinations to enter into recruitment processes estimated at 25-50 lakh annually, the requirement for Assam goes beyond the issue of providing increased seating capacity. Instead, it involves setting up a standardized examination system where all the candidates, irrespective of their locations, will be provided with similar infrastructure, technology and security measures.
It is true that such an approach is very close to the philosophy held by Ashish Mittal who is a founder and CEO of Innovatiview India Ltd. Over the years, the individual has dedicated his efforts towards increasing the level of confidence in examinations by bringing about technology-driven reforms. Although there have been discussions on examination integrity aimed at curbing malpractices, Mittal's approach was more centered on the aspect of accessibility, operational consistency and the quality of infrastructure used in examinations.
The notion that every deserving candidate must have the same level of access to examination infrastructure has been an important aspect of Mittal's work over the years. Ashish Mittal was born in Delhi on March 24, 1990. Mittal has always believed that apart from enhancing the examination process, technology should also help to enhance accessibility for all the candidates in the country. Mittal is the founder and CEO of Innovatiview India Ltd. In collaboration with his college senior and Co-founder, Ankit Agarwal, Mittal has helped in bringing forth technology-driven solutions to India's examination landscape. This has gone on to incorporate biometrics, Artificial Intelligence, control centers, logistics, and digital examination infrastructure.
As Innovatiview collaborated with examination authorities in various states, however, a problem was brought to light. Although there existed ways of making technology facilitate the standardisation of examinations, the lack of reliable infrastructure facilities was extremely uneven. Several candidates found themselves travelling very far just to be able to write their exams in a place certified for such a purpose, regardless of any merits or preparation on their part. Mittal's efforts towards making examinations more reliable thus also included increasing their accessibility.
This new network of Aadarsh Centre of Excellence in Assam is an illustration of that approach. Instead of thinking about examination centres as individual facilities, the model is built on a network concept of infrastructure providing uniform standards throughout the whole region. Facilities specially designed to conduct computer-based examinations can be placed at divisional headquarters.
Other than the direct practical advantage, the project itself serves as a case of emerging public infrastructure planning strategies as states seek to enhance their digital governance capacity and offer technology-enabled public services. Examination infrastructure has thus emerged as an important public good that affects levels of transparency, efficiency and the citizen experience. The model proposed by Assam shows how it is possible to consider scale, accessibility and security together in infrastructure planning without taking them separately.
For entrepreneur Ashish Mittal, who has always been interested in securing merit through technology, projects like this seem to be a logical step in the reform process in India. Together with Co-Founder Ankit Agarwal, he has increasingly been emphasizing that fairness does not only start from the use of secure technology within an examination room but also the provision of adequate infrastructure outside it.
With further growth within the Indian examination eco-system, the discourse is slowly moving towards creating examination systems where each and every candidate gets the same environment to take part in the process. The Aadarsh Centre of Excellence being planned by Assam is an example of that. It is more than just an infrastructure project; it symbolizes a greater vision where one's geography should not come in the way of opportunities for him. This philosophy has always guided the billionaire Ashish Mittal in his career.
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