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Assam to become the first state to develop a purpose-built digital examination infrastructure across the state

5,500-seat digital examination infrastructure network to be developed by Ashish Mittal-led Innovatiview across five divisional headquarters in Assam 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Assam to become the first state to develop a purpose-built digital examination infrastructure across the state

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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