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Astrologer Karan Sharma receives recognition at Star Achiever’s Award 2026 Season 19

Renowned astrologer Karan Sharma got awarded at the Star Achiever’s Award (Season 19), held on September 5, 2026, in New Delhi. He received the title of ‘Most Trusted Vedic Astrology Specialist in India’. The award recognizes the work he has done for the field of Vedic astrology.

Published: Sep 16, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
Astrologer Karan Sharma receives recognition at Star Achiever’s Award 2026 Season 19

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