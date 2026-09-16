/Astrologer Karan Sharma receives recognition at Star Achiever’s Award 2026 Season 19

New Delhi: Renowned astrologer Karan Sharma won an award at the Star Achiever’s Award (Season 19), held on September 5, 2026, in New Delhi. He received the title of ‘Most Trusted Vedic Astrology Specialist in India’. The award recognizes his contributions to the field of Vedic astrology. The Star Achiever’s Award brought star figures from different fields. Many entrepreneurs and achievers from different sectors were present at this award show. The 19th season was about a range of professional categories, showing the diverse nature of achievement in India’s business ecosystem.