/Astrologer Karan Sharma receives recognition at Star Achiever’s Award 2026 Season 19

New Delhi: Renowned astrologer Karan Sharma won an award at the Star Achiever’s Award (Season 19), held on September 5, 2026, in New Delhi. He received the title of ‘Most Trusted Vedic Astrology Specialist in India’. The award recognizes his contributions to the field of Vedic astrology. The Star Achiever’s Award brought star figures from different fields. Many entrepreneurs and achievers from different sectors were present at this award show. The 19th season was about a range of professional categories, showing the diverse nature of achievement in India’s business ecosystem.
Karan Sharma’s recognition was presented under the category of Vedic astrology. The title ‘Most Trusted Vedic Astrology Specialist in India’ underlines his work with the traditional discipline. Vedic astrology has been a part of Indian culture, and it still continues to attract interest from people looking for consultation and solutions to their problems. The discipline means the study and interpretation of birth charts, planetary positions, and other established astrological principles.
The New Delhi ceremony also featured several recognitions. One of the main points was the Business Icon Award, which was presented by Bollywood actress Adah Sharma. Her presence added another layer to the already flashy event.
The awards programme was not only about a single industry. Its range of categories was evident in the award show. Individuals coming from different fields were acknowledged alongside business and entrepreneurial professionals.
For Karan Sharma, the recognition means acknowledgement of his hard work within Vedic astrology. The award title highlights his expertise rather than acknowledging a broader category.
Professional recognition can be important for specialized fields, where the skills are honed with several years of hard work, experience, and study. Awards and industry platforms provide the much-needed attention to such work before everyone can notice.
Sharma is from Chandigarh, while the recognition ceremony was in New Delhi. His engagement proves the wider geographical reach of professional awards programmes. These awards bring together achievers from different cities and regions.
The presence of Adah Sharma at the ceremony also played a role in the event’s public profile. Recognising professionals from fields like Vedic astrology, business, and entrepreneurship shows how new awards programmes are growing.
For Karan Sharma, the ‘Most Trusted Vedic Astrology Specialist in India’ title places his work under the spotlight on Star Achiever’s Award during Season 19.
The event underlines the changing landscape of professional recognition. The event acknowledged expertise, leadership and business achievements are shown on the same platform.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.