/Astrology researcher Yashwant Dattatraya Ghaisas continues three-decade exploration into Navagraha Yantras and Dwadashakshar method

Yashwant Dattatraya Ghaisas has spent more than 31 years exploring the relationship between astrology, numerical principles, dietary guidelines, and spiritual practices through his work on Navagraha Yantras and the Dwadashakshar Method. Since 1995, he has pursued this area as a subject of personal research and documentation. His work and observations were compiled in his 2023 publication, Navagraha Yantras and Dwadashakshar Healing Method, published by IIP.
According to Ghaisas, one of the key ideas in his research is the relationship between Prana Shakti (Life Force) and Karya Shakti (Functional Energy), which he believes are interconnected. He also proposes that celestial bodies such as Neptune, Uranus (Harshal), Pluto, Rahu, and Ketu possess distinct energetic influences that should be studied independently within his astrological framework. These views form part of his personal research and interpretation of astrology.
Another aspect of his work focuses on the significance of numbers associated with planetary energies. Ghaisas maintains that each number carries its own symbolic identity and interpretation within his system. For example, he believes the number 12 should be considered independently rather than being reduced numerologically to 3, as each represents different characteristics in his methodology.
Ghaisas has also explored astrology-based dietary concepts, suggesting that dietary recommendations may be interpreted according to an individual's birth horoscope and zodiac influences. According to him, factors such as timing, duration, and sequence of food choices are important elements within his research framework. His methodology involves analysing an individual's name, date of birth, time of birth, and place of birth to prepare personalised astrological guidance. He describes his approach as an integration of planetary analysis, yantras, dietary principles, and spiritual practices based on his own research and observations.
Now aged 73, Ghaisas continues documenting and refining his ideas with the aim of encouraging discussion and further exploration of traditional astrological concepts. He says his work is intended to contribute to ongoing research into the relationship between planetary symbolism, human life, and traditional knowledge systems.
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