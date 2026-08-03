/Astrology researcher Yashwant Dattatraya Ghaisas continues three-decade exploration into Navagraha Yantras and Dwadashakshar method

Ghaisas has also explored astrology-based dietary concepts, suggesting that dietary recommendations may be interpreted according to an individual's birth horoscope and zodiac influences. According to him, factors such as timing, duration, and sequence of food choices are important elements within his research framework. His methodology involves analysing an individual's name, date of birth, time of birth, and place of birth to prepare personalised astrological guidance. He describes his approach as an integration of planetary analysis, yantras, dietary principles, and spiritual practices based on his own research and observations.