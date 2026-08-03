Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /Astrology researcher Yashwant Dattatraya Ghaisas continues three-decade exploration into Navagraha Yantras and Dwadashakshar method

Astrology researcher Yashwant Dattatraya Ghaisas continues three-decade exploration into Navagraha Yantras and Dwadashakshar method

His methodology involves analysing an individual's name, date of birth, time of birth, and place of birth to prepare personalised astrological guidance. 

Published: Aug 03, 2026, 02:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Astrology researcher Yashwant Dattatraya Ghaisas continues three-decade exploration into Navagraha Yantras and Dwadashakshar method

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bhumi Pednekar condemns online abuse and threats against young protester, urges end to harassment
2
3
4
5