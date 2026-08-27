/Avax Apparels & Ornaments Limited bets on digital reach and shareholder growth

In a candid interaction with Zee Media, Joint Managing Director of Avax Apparels & Ornaments Limited, Deepak Kumar, talks about the company’s FY26 performance and the newly launched app and website. He also spoke about the idea behind the company's stock split and bonus share issue.
Q1: Avax recently announced a stock split and bonus issue. What prompted that decision?
A: Our Board approved this on February 17, 2026. A stock split from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 5 per share, along with a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1, meaning three bonus shares for every share held, pending shareholder and regulatory approval. We want to improve liquidity and affordability of our shares and increase our retail investor base, without changing the value of what shareholders hold.
Q2: How has the business performed financially this year?
A: FY26 was a strong year for us. Revenue from operations grew 20.5% year on year, from Rs 34.46 crore in FY25 to Rs 41.53 crore in FY26. It was accompanied by a major improvement in profit. Our profit after tax nearly doubled compared to the previous year, which we attribute to improved operational efficiencies and disciplined cost management.
Q3: You also launched a mobile app and website recently. What is the reason behind that?
A: We launched our mobile application and website on April 01, 2026, with the aim of providing our customers a dedicated digital platform to browse and purchase. It is built for direct product discovery, purchase and payment. Our app is available for Android and iOS, and the website is live at www.avaxapparels.shop.
Q4: Avax operates across two different product categories, apparel and silver ornaments. How does this dual segment structure work?
A: It has been part of our business since its inception in 2005. We wholesale knitted fabric on one side, and sell silver ornaments including rings, payals, kadas, bangles and chains through online channels on the other. Through the digital platform, we just brought both segments under one roof.
Q5: How has been the business specifically on the ornaments side, given major rise in gold and silver prices this year?
A: Silver ornaments remain a core part of our online retail business. We sell rings, payals, kadas, bangles, chains and other jewellery pieces mainly through our digital channels. With precious metal prices getting a lot of attention this year, we have focused on maintaining our existing catalogue and pricing rather than making any structural changes to that segment.
Q6: There has been a change in company’s leadership recently. Can you talk about that?
A: I was appointed as an Additional Director in the Executive Director category, and member of Board, effective October 15, 2025, and subsequently as Whole Time Director for a three year term till October 14, 2028 after approval by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. The appointment has coincided with this phase of digital expansion and the corporate actions we have announced this year.
Q7: The launch of mobile app and the stock split together, how do these changes add to Avax's strategy?
A: These changes address two different audiences. While the app and website are about strengthening our direct relationship with our consumers, the stock split and bonus issue are aimed at improving affordability and participation in the stock. Both moves were approved and announced within six weeks of each other earlier this year.
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