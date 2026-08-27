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Avax Apparels & Ornaments Limited bets on digital reach and shareholder growth

In a candid interaction with Zee Media, Joint Managing Director of Avax Apparels & Ornaments Limited, Deepak Kumar, talks about the company’s FY26 performance and the newly launched app and website. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
Avax Apparels & Ornaments Limited bets on digital reach and shareholder growth

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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