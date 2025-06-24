Awal Madaan: Awarded For Driving Spoken English Fluency Across India’s Heartlands At Power Creator Awards 2025

Recently, well-known language coach Awal Madaan bagged the top honour in the prestigious category of showcasing excellence in the field of Education at the famous Power Creator Awards 2025 held in Mumbai early this month. Recognised for his transformative impact in spoken English language education and communication skills training, Awal Madaan has empowered thousands of non-native English speakers across India with the confidence to speak fluently and efficiently in English.

The prestigious Power Creator Awards 2025 event was organised by Times Entertainment and co-powered by tech brand Nothing. The scintillating event witnessed the presence of many esteemed guests from all walks of life. Influencers and content creators from diverse genres were conferred honours for their contributions to changing individuals' lives with their innovative and creative content.

Celebrated educator Awal Madaan, the founder of AwalEnglish.com, hails from the culturally rich and linguistically vibrant region of Punjab. While addressing the august gathering, he described his mission as a language coach. He said, “I identified a deeper need in driving linguistic confidence in individuals from different regional pockets to rise above linguistic hesitation. Many people who grew up in an environment where regional language plays a dominant mode of communication often find it difficult to scale the ladder of growth due to a lack of spoken English fluency. Despite being talented, these people are unable to elevate their careers and personalities in today’s competitive world. My team, with our customised online spoken English courses and tools, is empowering individuals from similar backgrounds to gain fluency and confidence in English without feeling out of place.”

Awal Madaan has popularised Spoken English among individuals in smaller towns who otherwise find it tough to get quality English speaking lessons, just like in the metropolitan cities. He has digitally reached the remotest locations of the country with his teaching channel on YouTube and an online learning English speaking platform. With more than 16 million social media followers, he has improved their English communication skills with perfect pronunciation and vocabulary. His lectures and videos are simple, effective, and more understandable. From daily use sentences to writing emails, from traditional rules of grammar to modern English phrases, his videos cover all those topics that learners look for.

Awal Madaan, a former marketing services professional with 18 years of work experience, has also been honoured with many awards and accreditations in the past for his impactful work in Spoken English Language Training. The educationist has been bestowed with the ‘Most Trusted Online English Coach’ award from Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, the "Best Educational Content Creator” (SMA 2021), “Most Trusted Online English Coach" and an Education Excellence Award at the 2022 International Education Awards. His education channel has received the Best Education Channel Award at the Social Media Summit by the Government of AP, India.

