BCPL 2025: Sourav Ganguly To Lead Charge As Brand Ambassador For Bhartiya Corporate Premier League

An exciting chapter is set to begin in cricketing world, but with a twist. The Bhartiya Corporate Premier League (BCPL) 2025 has been officially announced and India's former cricket captain, fondly known as 'Dada' among his fans - Sourav Ganguly - has become its official Brand Ambassador. So what is BCPL? The BCPL is a T20 cricket tournament and has been conceptualised with an aim to create a sporting platform for working professionals in India.

The idea behind this tournament is to bring professionals from diverse industries to compete, collaborate, and celebrate the spirit of cricket, thus transcending the boundaries of the office. In the 2025 season, there will be 10 city-based teams featuring employees and working professionals from across the nation, who will be battling it out for the coveted championship title. BCPL is conceptualised on three core pillars - promoting sporting culture, fostering camaraderie, and celebrating excellence.

By appointing Sourav Ganguly as the Brand Ambassador, the league has shown that it's really committed to excellence and leadership. Ganguly's fearless captaincy and his bold and inspiring leadership style resonate deeply with the ethos of the BCPL.

Speaking on his association with the league, Sourav Ganguly said, "I have always believed that the lessons learned on a sports field are invaluable in any professional sphere—teamwork, handling pressure, and the zeal to win. The BCPL is a fantastic initiative that brings the excitement of cricket to the corporate world. It's a platform to unearth talent, foster team spirit, and promote a healthy work-life balance I am thrilled to be a part of this journey and look forward to seeing India’s working professionals become cricketing champions."

Saurabh Jha, Chairman, BCPL Organising Committee, was visibly excited when he said,, "Our vision for BCPL is to build a community where the common workforce of India can shine beyond their professional roles. We want to create an unforgettable experience that blends the thrill of high-stakes cricket with the spirit of work culture in India. Having a legend like Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador is a huge honour. His name is synonymous with leadership and integrity, and his presence will undoubtedly inspire every player and team associated with the league."

Muhammad Muzammil, Chief Marketing Officer of BCPL, added, "BCPL isn't just a tournament; it's a celebration of the spirit that drives India Inc. We are creating a high-energy, engaging platform that will captivate audiences nationwide. This league offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with a highly aspirational and influential demographic in a dynamic and authentic setting. We are building more than a league; we are building a legacy."

BCPL 2025 will feature a massive prize purse of Rs 3 crore and it aims to set a new benchmark for corporate sports in India. There will be a franchise-style auction and the players who get selected will earn a handsome salary, ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for the season. Plenty of other rewards will be in store too. The league will recognise and reward outstanding performances and there will be prizes for Player of the Tournament, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, and more.

So where will these matches be hosted? No, not at your local grounds but India’s most renowned cricket stadiums, which will add to the players' professional experience. Along with this, all matches will be broadcast live on leading TV and digital platforms, bringing corporate cricket into millions of homes.

To make sure that professionals across the country are represented and true talent gets a chance, BCPL will be conducting extensive player trials in 21 cities across the country over 4 phases. So working professionals, gear up! Registrations are now officially open for employees across private and government organisations, business owners, and even interns who wish to showcase their skills.

If you are aspiring to be a part of this exciting league, visit the official website, www.bcpl-t20.com. You can register online on this site and also follow the trial schedules. Further details regarding teams, player auctions, venue and the tournament schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

