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Beautiful 'Bhaiya-Bhabhi' rakhi designs inspired by Indian artistry

Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhis are usually made by hand and through the use of jewelry making techniques. Every Rakhi is designed with great care by artists who use stones, colorful strings, pearls, beads and many other elements to create beautiful Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhis. 

Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
Beautiful 'Bhaiya-Bhabhi' rakhi designs inspired by Indian artistry

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