Beautiful 'Bhaiya-Bhabhi' rakhi designs inspired by Indian artistry

The Raksha Bandhan ceremony varies across the families. Some families are fully engaged from dawn to dusk making sweets at home. Other families simply sit together talking about the old photo albums. Whatever it is, the key to any ceremony is the Rakhi which plays a crucial role in the whole ceremony.
With your brother being there by your side, Raksha Bandhan is normally observed within the confines of one's close family. However, once your brother gets married, Raksha Bandhan becomes more special because now there is an extra person who becomes an integral part of your life and that is your bhabhi.
Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhis are usually made by hand and through the use of jewelry making techniques. Every Rakhi is designed with great care by artists who use stones, colorful strings, pearls, beads and many other elements to create beautiful Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhis.
Hence, it is all the more important to select a suitable and meaningful Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi for your family.
Rakhis of Kundan Appearance Have a Bit of Royal Touch
You may have seen Kundan in the past without the knowledge of the word. This design is often used in traditional bridal jewellery. Kundan is made of small stones placed close to one another that reflect light equally per side.
The Rakhis appear to be very festive but they do not go to extremes. This is a good selection for people whose brother and sister-in-law like the traditional Indian style. And because each item is created by hand, this kind of Rakhi can easily be spread throughout the year after the festivities.
The Rakhis of Pearl Appear Very Simple
Even though pearls do not create a big fuss, they are still noted by people. They go perfectly with colored threads and little gold without making it too overloaded.
Meenakari Rakhis Provide the Vibrancy
This is an enamel painting done on metal and is noticeable. The bright colours, small patterns, require expertise to perfect. It is a traditional art form that continues to be a part of each piece.
If your sister prefers something bright and beautiful for the occasion, Meenakari is usually a good choice. Even a small pattern will have a lot of detail once observed closely.
Stone Rakhis Bring Some Glamour
Looking for something that sparkles? Stone Rakhis is the best choice. Because of the small stones and crystals, this creation shines in the light, making for great photos during the evening celebrations.
Getting a perfect Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi set with matching stone decoration is always a good idea since it is festive but not excessive.
Mauli Rakhis Stay True to Basics
In some cases, less is more. Mauli Rakhis are nothing special since all they consist of is a thread tied in a simple manner.
This is the main idea. Mauli Rakhis do not attempt to impress anybody, they just serve the purpose of showing the connection.
No Handmade Rakhis Are Exactly Alike
The biggest difference between handmade Rakhis and manufactured Rakhis is that you simply cannot find two handmade Rakhis that look identical, and that itself is one of its attractive features because you never know what to expect. Some Rakhis are made with woven thread only, others can include beads, flowers made with cloth, wood or stitch, depending on the craftsmanship of the person making the Rakhi as well as the materials that are available.
The handmade nature of Rakhis also implies that by choosing them, you support the people continuing the craft of making Rakhis by hand since there are not so many artisans doing it nowadays. It gives the gifts a sense of significance and importance.
Lumba Rakhis Are Made for Bhabhi
After you have your brother married to his wife, you should know about Lumba Rakhi. It is made special for bhabhi, which is a hanging Rakhi that is meant to be tying next to your brother's Rakhi.
This type of Rakhi has a universal form, but sets of Rakhis are usually made with a matching piece in terms of style and colors to ensure that the couple looks nice together.
Can't Decide Which Rakhi to Go For?
Frankly, there is no answer. Families differ, and what seems special to one of the sisters may be completely different for somebody else.
If your brother prefers traditional designs, go for Kundan or Meenakari. If your sister-in-law prefers something simple, pearls or handmade pieces should suit her better. Also, consider the colours she often wears, their preference for details, and whether they prefer classics or something contemporary. After all, it depends entirely upon you which Rakhi you select.
Preserving The Tradition
It is now very easy to get a suitable Rakhi. You do not need to travel from one shop to another looking for it. Instead, you can check out stunning Rakhis online and place an order for it!
Suppose that you perform a similar act on your brother's hand and he smiles upon receiving your gesture. On the other hand, your sister-in-law is enjoying her Lumba. Some sweets are being distributed at the same time and some old photos are being viewed. All these voices make a noisy amalgam of the family. However, if you infuse some Indian culture to this Rakhi ceremony, this thread becomes much more than just a string. It becomes a souvenir in a way!
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