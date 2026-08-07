Beautiful 'Bhaiya-Bhabhi' rakhi designs inspired by Indian artistry

The biggest difference between handmade Rakhis and manufactured Rakhis is that you simply cannot find two handmade Rakhis that look identical, and that itself is one of its attractive features because you never know what to expect. Some Rakhis are made with woven thread only, others can include beads, flowers made with cloth, wood or stitch, depending on the craftsmanship of the person making the Rakhi as well as the materials that are available.