/Bengaluru woman goes viral for dropping her laptop from window, says she got a refund from Flipkart

“That’s me Thanks for all the sympathy guys but it’s all g, got a refund on Flipkart,” she reported on the X thread. Many remarked that most retailers would have refused to compensate the customer for such an extreme case. Users flooded the comments with stunned replies like ‘wait, you got your money back?’ and ‘I didn't think Flipkart would cover this.’ Shivganga has thanked the commenters for their concern and shared updates since. She reached out to Flipkart with the photos she had clicked and received some refund through their post-purchase protection plan. Some users noted they would be checking their own damage coverage plans to be safe - and most importantly, keeping their devices away from high balcony ledges.