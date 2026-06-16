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Bengaluru woman goes viral for dropping her laptop from window, says she got a refund from Flipkart

A Bengaluru woman’s laptop fell from her window, went viral online, and surprisingly received a refund through Flipkart’s protection plan.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
Bengaluru woman goes viral for dropping her laptop from window, says she got a refund from Flipkart

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