/Bengaluru woman goes viral for dropping her laptop from window, says she got a refund from Flipkart

The CCTV footage of a laptop falling onto a busy Bengaluru road and smashing into pieces has gone viral on X. The video shows how the laptop breaks in half, catching the attention of passers-by who stopped to assess the damage. A scooty driver can be seen making a bewildered gesture up at the owner of the device, as if to say ‘what did you just do?’ The footage also features the owner rushing to the site of the accident. She takes pictures of the damage and nervously carries the dismembered parts of the laptop back into her home.
Sharing it on X, user Aniket Chaudhary wrote, “In Bengaluru, it doesn’t rain cats and dogs. It rains laptops.” Commenters spared no time to label it a ‘Peak Bengaluru Moment’. One user wrote, ‘The laptop reached the ground before the project deadline’, while another commented, ‘I just hugged my laptop after I saw this’.
The video has crossed 200K views and has even reached Shivganga, the laptop's owner.
“That’s me Thanks for all the sympathy guys but it’s all g, got a refund on Flipkart,” she reported on the X thread. Many remarked that most retailers would have refused to compensate the customer for such an extreme case. Users flooded the comments with stunned replies like ‘wait, you got your money back?’ and ‘I didn't think Flipkart would cover this.’ Shivganga has thanked the commenters for their concern and shared updates since. She reached out to Flipkart with the photos she had clicked and received some refund through their post-purchase protection plan. Some users noted they would be checking their own damage coverage plans to be safe - and most importantly, keeping their devices away from high balcony ledges.
Watch the video here: https://x.com/unfunnyket/status/2065358699162710136?s=20
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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