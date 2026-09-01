Best hair filler: Understanding advanced solutions for damaged hair

It should be noted that there is a variety of hair fillers and their different formula, active substances and application methods may influence suitability of one filler in comparison with another in certain clinic. The peptides are the active substances in most of new hair fillers which are used in order to provide support for the scalp and hair follicles area. However, the product as a whole should be taken into account, not only its active substance. Treatment instructions and high product standards will also assist practitioner in making right choice.