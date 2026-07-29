Best Rakhi gift ideas for newlywed bhaiya-bhabhi

Your brother has just married, and during this Raksha Bandhan, you're not only going to tie a rakhi on his wrist but also welcome a new bhabhi into the family festivities! Wondering what kind of gift you can give the newlywed couple when they've already received loads of gifts at their wedding? Then here's some help finding rakhi gifts for your newlywed bhaiya-bhabhi that are thoughtful, humorous, and will definitely make them say, "Aww, you shouldn't have!"