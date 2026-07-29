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Best Rakhi gift ideas for newlywed bhaiya-bhabhi

Your brother has just married, and during this Raksha Bandhan, you're not only going to tie a rakhi on his wrist but also welcome the new bhabhi into the family festivities. 

Published: Jul 29, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Best Rakhi gift ideas for newlywed bhaiya-bhabhi

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