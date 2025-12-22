Best Training Partners for CSM Certification in 2025

Scrum framework implementation is spreading in every industry from startups to big corporations. Many roles are involved in this framework, but if you want to lead Agile teams, you need to be Scrum Master. You may think how to become a Scrum master? It’s not a big deal, enroll in a Certified Scrum Master (CSM) certification program. Clear the exam to get the certification, develop your skills to become an agile lead.

There are too many training providers out there, picking the right one isn't easy.

Understanding the CSM Certification Landscape

Learn some details about CSM certification.

Scrum Alliance is the non-profit organisation that provides CSM certification.

Only approved by Scrum Alliance REPs can give you the training and help you to get the certification.

You need to pass the CSM exam with 37 out of 50 questions correct (74%)

Gain access to exclusive Scrum Alliance community and resources after certification

If you need to get the CSM certification, you need to join in the best training. Here are some checks to look before joining the course.

Whether they are approved training providers.

If you can get Scrum Alliance certification

Whether the training will cover Scrum framework, roles, and practices.

If you choose some random online courses they may prepare you for the exam, but they cannot provide the official Scrum Alliance certification directly. Here are some top Training Partners for CSM Certification, take a look.

StarAgile

StarAgile is one of the most trusted names in CSM certification today. The company is run by Narasimha Reddy Bommaka, he is the Founder and CEO, he's also a certified trainer approved by Scrum Alliance to teach Scrum. StarAgile was started in 2016 in Bangalore. StarAgile has now trained over 3 lakh professionals in 25+ countries.

Google rating is 4.8 out of 5, and Trustpilot rating is 4.7 out of 5.

All-Inclusive Course Fee – No Hidden Costs:

StarAgile includes the Scrum Alliance Exam Fee in the course price, along with a 2-Year Scrum Alliance Membership, 20 PDUs & 16 SEUs, 2 Free Exam Retakes, Lifetime LMS Access, Unlimited Revision Sessions, access to 20+ Scrum WhatsApp Groups, and a 100% Money Back Guarantee.

StarX Plan for Advanced Preparation:

To help you become a job-ready professional, StarAgile includes:

AI for Scrum Master Certification (Scrum Alliance E-Learning)

Generative AI Certification in collaboration with Microsoft

6 Hours Live Jira Tool Training

JIRA & ACP Certification

2 Hours Career Mentorship

5 High-Quality Mock Exams

100 Interview Questions

10+ Sample Resumes.

Corporate Training:

StarAgile offers comprehensive enterprise solutions to unleash in-demand skills, align training with business objectives, drive employee productivity, and leverage immersive learning at scale.

KnowledgeHut

KnowledgeHut is a part of upGrad, a global training provider present in over 70 countries. From 2011, they've helped more than 450,000 professionals advance their careers.

They are also an official Registered Education Ally (REA) of the Scrum Alliance. KnowledgeHut delivers CSM training through live sessions conducted by Certified Scrum Trainers. The course fee includes exam fee, two free retakes, and comprehensive learning resources.

Trustpilot Rating: 4.0/5

Simplilearn

Simplilearn is an online learning platform providing multiple course training. Simplilearn has impacted over 3 million careers since 2010. They follow a blended learning approach combining self-paced content with live instructor-led sessions.

The course fee includes the exam fee and Scrum Alliance membership. You get 90 days of access to course materials.

Trustpilot Rating: 4.0/5

Simpliaxis

Simpliaxis is a Scrum Alliance Registered Education Ally (REA) offering CSM training across 120+ countries. Co-founded by Aakash Srinivasan, the company delivers 16-hour live sessions conducted by Certified Scrum Trainers (CSTs).

The course fee includes exam fee, 2-year Scrum Alliance membership, 16 SEUs, and two free exam retakes. Simpliaxis offers comprehensive study materials, mock exams, and post-training support.

Trustpilot Rating has given 4.5/5 rating for this traing organization.

iZenbridge

iZenbridge is a Registered Education Provider (REP) of Scrum Alliance, founded in 2012. They have trained thousands of professionals across 30+ countries.

The course fee includes exam fee, 2-year Scrum Alliance membership, 30 PDUs, 14 SEUs, and access to an e-learning portal worth USD 200. They offer two free exam retakes and lifetime community support.

Trustpilot Rating has given 4.6/5 ratings for the training

What to Expect from the CSM Exam?

The CSM exam will have 50 multiple-choice questions, you have to answer all question within 60-minutes. You need to score at least 74% (37 correct answers) to pass the exam. This CSM exam is an open-book exam. After completing the training you can take the exam at any time within 90 days. Scrum Alliance sends you the exam link via email after your trainer submits attendance. You get 2 free attempts, and most candidates clear it on their first try with proper preparation.

Career Opportunities After CSM Certification

Here's the good news – oppurtunities for CSM-certified professionals are in almost every industry.

Industries like IT, banking, healthcare, retail, manufacturing which ever you like. Job roles include Scrum Master, Agile Coach, Project Manager, and Delivery Manager. Talking about pay? In India, you can expect ₹8-25 lakhs per year. In the US, it goes up to $90,000-$1,50,000 annually. And the best part is top companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Infosys, TCS, and Accenture actively look for CSM-certified folks to lead their Agile teams.

Final Thoughts

You can reach your certified Scrum Master exam easily by understanding the concepts. Clear the exam with the knowledge in the Scrum framework principles, and practices. After you gain the certificate you need to actually apply Scrum in your job. So invest in training that teaches you with real life examples and case studies.

Note: Prices and ratings mentioned are from public sources. Please confirm directly with providers before enrolling.

