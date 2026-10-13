Best washer dryer in India: What makes a washer dryer worth bringing home?

Samsung puts its appliances through rigorous testing for everyday use and backs them with an extensive service ecosystem. Across India, Samsung has 3,000+ service touchpoints and 12,500+ trained engineers, while Samsung Care+ provides an additional layer of extended protection for eligible products. During the current festive period, eligible appliances can also get a 3-year Samsung Care+ extended warranty at the price of a 1-year plan, subject to applicable terms. Together with Samsung's product warranties and service support, the focus is not just on how an appliance performs when you buy it, but on giving consumers confidence in the years that follow.