/Beyond emergency care: Why stroke rehabilitation matters for long-term recovery

One of the most frequent inquiries made by families concerns how long it takes to recover from a stroke. There is not one answer. A stroke recovery period varies depending on several factors: kind and severity of stroke, the part of the brain that suffered damage, general health and age of a person, and problems arising from stroke. Recovery may happen quicker at the beginning stage for some people, while other patients keep improving for months, even years. It should be noted that recovery process is not linear. For example, one may notice an improvement at the initial stage of recovery, but after that reach a plateau, and then improve again.