/Beyond followers: How Aashna Malpani built a global creative career on skills, research and persistence

Of course, there is another aspect of the issue. The example raises the question about the way young professionals define their success in their careers. It is clear that it became much easier to share the work with people from different industries thanks to social media platforms. However, having a lot of followers on social media does not mean that a person possesses professional expertise or access to someone. “My gameplay has intentionally been focused on invisibility.” “When I write, I write for the people with visibility,” Malpani says, mentioning the work she did with Kevin O’Leary, Mariah Carey, Indra Nooyi, Kris Jenner, etc.