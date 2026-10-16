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Beyond followers: How Aashna Malpani built a global creative career on skills, research and persistence

Aashna Malpani’s career shows that research, expertise, strategic networking, and delivering meaningful work matter more for professional success than social media followers or online visibility.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Beyond followers: How Aashna Malpani built a global creative career on skills, research and persistence

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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