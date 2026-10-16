/Beyond followers: How Aashna Malpani built a global creative career on skills, research and persistence

In an increasingly digital professional landscape, online visibility is often treated as a measure of credibility. Follower counts, engagement rates and personal branding have become part of how professionals present themselves, particularly in journalism, media, entertainment and the creative industries. Yet many opportunities continue to emerge through a less visible process: building expertise, understanding the people and organisations one wants to work with, and demonstrating the ability to deliver meaningful work.
There is perhaps no other profession that illustrates this point as well as journalism – Aashna Malpani. Born in Kolkata, this journalist and content strategist worked with the New York Times, Al Jazeera, MasterClass, American technology companies dealing with AI, the gaming industry over almost a decade.
Malpani made those connections through research, writing, and outreach instead of having a lot of followers on social media. Thus, the young professional offers a different perspective on the notion that you should have reach before getting the opportunity to do something interesting and relevant.
The approach was shaped early. Working as a graduate fellow at UC Berkeley, she managed to get an interview with a national figure-skating champion for the production of the course thanks to research and outreach. Further on, she covered the impact of the pandemic on essential workers for the New York Times and international news for Al Jazeera. After that, she entered the area of technology and creative work and started covering such projects as working with some prominent personalities, scriptwriting for mobile games that were downloaded tens of millions of times around the world.
“Before I pitch anyone, I can tell you what they have published, what they want to publish and don’t have the resources for, and how I would bridge that gap.” “My homework and insider information is the whole pitch,” Malpani says.
This example shows how a principle works for every industry. A journalist gets an interview with someone because he/she conducts research and reaches out with it. A writer can start working in technology or entertainment because he/she applies reporting techniques to a new format. A creative person can work with international organizations as he/she knows something about their goals and audience. In every situation, a solution of a certain problem matters.
Of course, there is another aspect of the issue. The example raises the question about the way young professionals define their success in their careers. It is clear that it became much easier to share the work with people from different industries thanks to social media platforms. However, having a lot of followers on social media does not mean that a person possesses professional expertise or access to someone. “My gameplay has intentionally been focused on invisibility.” “When I write, I write for the people with visibility,” Malpani says, mentioning the work she did with Kevin O’Leary, Mariah Carey, Indra Nooyi, Kris Jenner, etc.
With the rise of artificial intelligence for entry-level jobs and the role of digital platforms in professional discovery, Malpani thinks these principles have become especially relevant now. Technical instruments can make researching and production faster, but critical thinking, originality, communication, and the ability to see a good story stay priceless.
Therefore, for young professionals who enter competitive industries, it is obvious that they should consider Malpani's story. In a market obsessed with reach and recognition, the relevance of one's work and network becomes one of the most significant aspects of finding professional opportunities.
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