Beyond marks and grades: How Sharani Ponguru redefines education, transform students’ lives

In the current times when educational success is driven by marks, grades and rankings, leading educationist Sharani Ponguru has emerged as a voice that brings mind and emotional well being at the heart of learning. As the Director of Asia's largest education group- Educational Institutions - Sharani Ponguru has played an instrumental role in reshaping students’ learning, engagement and honed their leadership initiatives for over a decade.

However, Sharani’s true mission lies in inspiring students beyond education and recognising their inner potential as well as transforming their lives. Armed with a Master's degree in International Business Management from Newcastle University from Britain, Sharani is credited with developing a system that blends emotional intelligence with strategy with an aim go beyond traditional education system.

Sharani, who is certified in ICF Coaching, believes in that the purpose of education must not only be to help students secure grades in exam, but also prepare them for life. This goal of Sharani reflects in her developing mindset-based systems to prepare students mentally, emotionally and personally. And with this, the Narayana Director has contributed to over 750 branches across India round the year.

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'Safalta Ka Raasta' initiative

Sharani’s major success story lies in initiating Safalta Ka Raasta initiative which is aimed at transforming and empowering students. The programmme has already transformed the lives of at least 10,000 students. ‘Safalta Ka Raasta’ uses powerful tools like storytelling, mindset coaching, confidence building activities to inspire students, unlocking their full potential and rewriting their life stories. The program uses impactful storytelling, mindset shifts, emotional breakthroughs, and confidence-building activities to change the narrative of young people's lives and their future.

Sharani’s Awards and recognitions

Sharani’s workbook Mindset Shift has also gained prominence for bring together mindset transformation and emotional intelligence into mainstream educational. Her book was launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Megastar Chiranjeevi. For selfless services in education sector, Sharani has received multiple recognition including EducationWorld Award, Most Inspiring Indian Achievers Award, and ET Inspiring Women Leaders Award.

Sharani’s personal experiences

The Narayana Director has shown the way to success by living her experiences. According to her, She has gone through all the experiences that a normal student suffers. This includes feeling pressure, fear, self doubts and emotional burden. However, Sharani didn’t let the challenges overcome her but she win them over through her perseverance and strength.

Through her efforts, Sharani managed to let students feel good, overcome fear and develop their self-confidence while making them emotionally intelligent, strong and aware. With a message, “The world does not need more information; it needs inner revolution”, Sharani has consistently invested herself in developing a global network of education with a focus on leadership development and human potential. She envisions education platforms that are designed to benefit millions of students who overcome their limitations and discover their real potential.