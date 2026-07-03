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Beyond the carton: Inside complex infrastructure of modern dairy processing

Value-added dairy products require advanced processing, automation, and integrated infrastructure, making engineering and hygiene crucial for modern dairy success.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
Beyond the carton: Inside complex infrastructure of modern dairy processing

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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