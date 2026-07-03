Beyond the carton: Inside complex infrastructure of modern dairy processing

Ghee and Khoa: These lines require massive, sustained thermal energy. Ghee production relies on high-temperature moisture evaporation, where cream or butter is boiled to clear out every trace of water while bringing out a rich flavor without burning. Khoa requires even more mechanical intervention, concentrating milk down to a fraction of its original volume. Because the liquid becomes incredibly thick and sticky, boiling kettles must be equipped with continuous mechanical scraping blades to prevent the product from baking onto the heated walls.