BGIS Ranked No.1 In Uttar Pradesh And Among India’s Top 10 Boys Boarding Schools by EducationWorld 2024–25

Bhaktivedanta Gurukula and International School (BGIS), one of the most reputed ICSE residential schools in India, has integrated academics with values, and is ranked No.1 Boys Boarding School in Uttar Pradesh and among the Top 10 Boys Boarding Schools in India in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 202425. Having a spectacular score of 1120/1300, BGIS can still prove itself as a leading holistic, value-based, and future-oriented education institution.

EducationWorld 202425 Awards BGIS with Excellence and Whole Growth.

EducationWorld India School Rankings evaluated 3,000 schools in the country in 14 parameters that encompassed academic reputation, faculty competence, leadership, infrastructure, co-curricular education and student well-being.

BGIS scored highly based on important aspects:

147/200 – Faculty Competence

84/100 – Academic Reputation

88/100 – Infrastructure Provision

79/100 – Emotional Well-being

80/100 – Community Service

These achievements are a confirmation that BGIS remains within the ranks of the Best Boarding Schools in India, which presents a unique blend of academic and moral standards.

"Education should enlighten the mind as well as the spirit, not just the Intellect"- BGIS Leadership.

"It is a blessing and an inspiration to be listed among the Top 10 Boarding Schools in India, and I am Sreedevi G. Mahapatra, Director and Principal of BGIS."

"In BGIS, learning is not just about paperwork, but it is also a process of making the mind and the soul. Our mission is to raise students who become confident, caring and know the truth."

During the Age of AI, Purpose is the Key to Education Rights Renewed

The mission of education is changing very fast as AI alters the way sectors and civilisations operate. The spiritual values, the skills of living, ethical firmaments and the capacity of overcoming uncertainty with emotional power will become the most significant learning in the future.

Education should not be defined in the same way in the era of AI. Radhakant Das, Dean, BGIS, opined that true education should be built on the spiritual base at the heart of the child and his or her life skills to encounter the future unpredictability.

BGIS is a school of spiritual education, Vedic Anushtupa, and academic excellence that provides a rare combination to students in the face of an uncertain future, particularly the Founder-Acharya of ISKCON, A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada.

ICSE + Vedic Curriculum: A Combination of Tradition and Technology

BGIS, which is located in such a holy city as Vrindavan, offers the students the education which combines:

ICSE academics

Science, Mathematics and Technology.

Robotics & Digital Learning

Bhagavad Gita, Philosophy and Sanskrit.

Cultural Education Character Education.

Faculty members experienced in IITian make academic rigor absolute in the institution, whereas values taught at Gurukula brings in discipline, care, and a needed conscious living.

Value-Driven, Safe, Green, and Modern Campus.

BGIS also has a safe and clean campus that is geared towards motivation to learn and self-develop. Intellectual, emotional, and spiritual development of a child is done by having balancing atmosphere through smart classrooms, laboratories, sports zones, meditation rooms and culture programs.

The reasons why BGIS is one of the best Boys' boarding schools in India.

First in Uttar Pradesh, 10th in India.

IITian-led Teaching Faculty

ICSE + Vedic Curriculum

Education that works in the Era of AI.

Value-Based, Character-Developing Environment.

Vrindavan campus is planned as a safe and sustainable campus.

Diversity, Culture of Compassion and Service.

Admissions Open 2025–26

BGIS will be a revolutionary decision to parents looking to enroll their children in the best ICSE boarding school in India that offers the educational excellence of academic quality side combined with value based and spiritual education.

Admissions Now Open

Visit bgis.org for details.

