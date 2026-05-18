Bhagyanagar India ltd led by Devendra Surana targets Rs 5,000 crore revenue by FY 2029-30 amid expansion plans

Hyderabad based Bhagyanagar India Limited has announced strong financial results for FY 2025-26, with revenue growing 46 percent YoY to Rs 2,377 crore and profit after tax jumping 258 percent to Rs 50 crore. Driven by increasing demand across infrastructure, renewable energy, electric vehicles and industrial manufacturing, the company has charted out a long-term roadmap with an aim to achieve Rs 5,000 crore in revenue by FY 2029-30.

The growth comes at a time when there is increasing demand for copper across sectors like renewable energy, electric mobility, power infrastructure, telecom and data centres where copper remains a critical industrial material. The company’s market cap has also crossed over the Rs 1,000 crore mark in the last one year, indicating growing investor interest and business momentum.

Financial Highlights — FY 2025–26 (Consolidated) Figures in INR Crore. Source: NSE and BSE regulatory filings.

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Particulars FY 2025–26 FY 2024–25 Growth Revenue (Turnover) INR 2,377.83 Cr INR 1,625.61 Cr 46% Operational EBITDA INR 106.14 Cr INR 37.02 Cr 187% Profit Before Tax (PBT) INR 67.51 Cr INR 18.68 Cr 261% Profit After Tax (PAT) INR 50.17 Cr INR 14.02 Cr 258%

Roadmap for expansion

Bhagyanagar India and its leadership, under the guidance of Devendra Surana, have set a long-term growth plan to increase the company’s presence in India’s non-ferrous metals sector, which includes the following:

Capacity expansion to 45,000 metric tonnes: The company has already achieved 35,000 MT production capacity as on March 2026, therefore the next phase of expansion is an obvious and credible strategic progression.

Rs 40 crore capital investment: To invest in manufacturing infrastructure over next two years and directly aid capacity ramp-up.

Corporate restructuring through NCLT admitted demerger scheme: Under an NCLT admitted demerger scheme, Bhagyanagar India’s copper manufacturing business will be demerged into Tieramet Limited, a standalone independently listed company. This will create a cleaner corporate structure and offer shareholders direct equity exposure to one of India’s most strategically positioned copper businesses.

Rs 5,000 crore revenue target by FY 2029–30: Fuelled by the continuing ramp-up of capacity and the convergence of strong demand drivers – AI data centre build-outs, utility scale renewable energy, EV adoption and India’s accelerating push for industrial self-reliance.

Competitive Advantage

Bhagyanagar India’s growth strategy remains supported by:

40-year impeccable track record: The distinction of not posting even a single loss-making quarter in the company’s history or a single day’s delay in any of its obligations, a rarity in a cyclical sector, speaks volumes about the resilience and robust corporate governance standards of its business model.

Deep OEM relationships: Hands-on leadership and longstanding supplier and customer relationships with major industrial names.

Strong financial momentum: Seven quarters of profit growth in a row, with operating leverage now clearly turning into margin expansion down the P&L.

Strong sectoral tailwinds: India’s energy transition, EV adoption, the AI infrastructure build-out and the country’s broader manufacturing-led growth story – all of which use copper.

Speaking on the performance and the long-term vision of the company Shri Devendra Surana, Managing Director, Bhagyanagar India Limited said, “The future runs on copper and Bhagyanagar India has been contributing to that future for over four decades. “As India continues to expand in infrastructure, renewable energy, electric mobility and industrial manufacturing, we are committed to developing our capabilities, enhancing operational efficiencies and building a sustainable growth platform in India’s non-ferrous metals sector.”

“With our NCLT approved demerger scheme moving on schedule, our capacity expansion to 45,000 MT already underway and an Rs 40 crore capex commitment locked in, we are on a clear and well-funded path to our INR 5,000 crore revenue target by FY 2029-30,” he said.

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