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Bhumika Shajwani crowned Mrs Earth Elite 2026 — A proud moment for India

Hailing from a background defined by perseverance, Bhumika entered the competition with a clear purpose and authenticity. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
Bhumika Shajwani crowned Mrs Earth Elite 2026 — A proud moment for India

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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